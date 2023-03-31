Here's a public, admittedly idealistic and uncomfortable, plea for international accountability..
Dear President Jimmy Carter,
First of all, please accept my apologies for writing. It feels unseemly making an appeal while you may be in your final days.
Hospice is a private, precious time to draw together with loved ones, to savor memories and sometimes to help set things right. That last aspect prompts me to write now.
You have done much good for this world, especially over the past several decades, promoting democracy, peace and health through the Carter Center, while providing housing for homeless folks through Habitat for Humanity.
As perhaps the most principled person in generations to have been president, humankind desperately needs you to again set an example and do what world leaders have so far lacked the moral fortitude to do.
Please offer to turn yourself in to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Admit to your war crimes, even as they pale significantly compared to those committed by other, so far, unrepentant U.S. leaders and global peers, like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It may seem unfair — to make such a request of you at this time — but so, too, were the militaristic criminal actions you authorized as president against people in East Timor, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
I feel obliged, over my discomfort writing you, to speak for them and to help prevent others from becoming future war-crime victims.
This appeal should have been made months ago, well before you entered hospice. You may well be unable to fully consider it.
Perhaps you, your wife Rosalynn and other loved ones have discussed and prayed about taking such conscientious action.
The ICC would most certainly accept your guilty plea and mercifully allow you to spend your limited days among family. It's also, though, foolhardy to think you'd be willing to break the chain of leaders professing or at least implying U.S. exceptionalism: Our country's always right, rather than, let it right its wrongs.
As you may be aware, international jurists had clambered for Putin to be tried for atrocities since ordering military forces to invade Ukraine.
A few weeks ago, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him, alleging he had committed war crimes by ordering the abduction and deporting thousands of Ukrainian children.
The ICC's action is laudable, though somewhat laughable in its double standard, especially announced near the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
The court apparently didn't notice any war crimes were committed there, nor when U.S. forces have intervened militarily in other countries, now more than 400 times since our nation's founding.
President George W. Bush, Vice-President Dick Cheney plus many colleagues deserve to stand in the dock at the Hague, ahead of Putin and other global leaders to face charges for crimes against humanity.
Their so-called “Global War on Terror,” launched in retaliation for the 9-11 attacks led to the killing and indirect deaths of at least 1.3 million people in just Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan, during its first four years.
Thousands of Muslims, primarily men, were detained in the opening months of the GWOT, including hundreds subjected to “extraordinary rendition,” essentially kidnapped, then repeatedly tortured and held in so-called “black sites,” military bases and the prison at Guantanamo Bay.
Your presidential foreign policy actions were less directly invasive but nonetheless likely criminal by international standards. For example, you came to office a year after Indonesia’s invasion of East Timor.
Rather than condemn that aggression, you stepped up U.S. military aid to the Jakarta regime. By the time you left office, about 200,000 people had been slaughtered.
Your administration also began the covert funding of anti-communist Mujahideen guerrillas in Afghanistan in the summer of 1979, prior to and helping prompt the Soviet invasion.
Afterward, U.S. military aid escalated to the fundamentalist Muslim fighters, dramatically even more so during the Reagan administration.
Many of our nation's later enemies came from the Mujahideen, including Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, Taliban leader Mullah Omar, and 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.
You represent a long line of bi-partisan presidents and officials who deserve to be tried for war crimes. President Bill Clinton, for instance, oversaw eight years of sanctions against Iraq, which the U.N. determined caused the deaths of more than 1.7 million people, including at least a few hundred thousand children.
President Barack Obama expanded a Bush-era drone assassination program which killed hundreds of people, a vast majority of them innocent civilians.
While more than 120 nations now recognize the ICC, the U.S., Russia and China are among those that regrettably do not, even as universal justice is more vital than ever to help assure the survival of humanity by ending war and cooperatively dealing with existential problems like climate disruption.
You seem the most likely of all retired or current presidents to acknowledge your wrongdoing, thus hopefully deterring future militarism.
You effectively brokered peace and publicly acknowledged what much of the rest of the world knows, that Israel in its treatment of Palestinians is an apartheid state.
Mr. President, please do one more good deed — admit your crimes. It could well be the most profound, among your vast gifts to humankind.
