We are experiencing a very tragic and difficult time in our country. I listened to the president’s speech at the Republican National Convention, and that compelled me to put pen to paper. Many have criticized those remarks, but no one has addressed the meaning of his remarks. I believe this was not a dog whistle but a bullhorn announcement to those who believe the presidency should be reserved for white males only.
Change has to come. We need to recognize this is not a movement but a revolution. In a movement requests are made; in a revolution demands are made with expected outcomes. We are calling upon like-minded citizens, as was the case in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, to join with us to march, demonstrate and strategize to bring about the changes necessary to bring peace to this troubled country.
We need all hands on deck to turn out the vote Nov. 3. Make no mistake, this administration has caused damage that will take strong leadership to repair. Unfortunately, there are those who want to take us back to the good old days, when Black Americans were viewed as less than human, only capable of jobs that required physical strength. This was not to be the only plight of the Black race. Because we had little or no formal education, Black mothers and fathers taught us there is nothing more important than freedom and education.
I am appealing to our white friends, recognizing they can never walk a mile in our shoes but have a conscience that will direct them when they can no longer sit by and allow the senseless killing of Black men by police for no reason but the color of their skin.
Let us make it plain: There are those who say if no change is made in administration, we will be set back as a people. I say to you, that’s a dice that shouldn’t be rolled. Slavery didn’t stop John Brown, Harriett Tubman, Medgar Evers or Dr. Martin Luther Jr., and it won’t stop us. It seems so strange to have to say in 2020, we will be free, which is not the case for the families of Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and so many others.
We, like Dr. King, believe in a nonviolent revolution and refuse to allow our message to be lost in senseless violence. So, we commend our young people for accepting the torch passed on to them as we continue to be the shoulder for them to stand on until we are free indeed.
Mary A. Ratliff is president of the Columbia NAACP.