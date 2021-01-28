We need to talk about the elephant in the room. The Republican Party is undergoing a significant change that affects every American. The events of Jan. 6 were not a surprise. They were the most foreseeable consequence of a monthslong effort, started well before Nov. 3, to delegitimize an unfavorable electoral outcome for a party undergoing a radical shift.
President (Donald) Trump was the first person to harness the electoral energy of antidemocratic grievance politics, and now several other shameless politicians are competing to carry the torch. This being the case, it is no surprise that prominent members of this emerging political movement are keen to use the language of law and electoral politics when it suits their purposes. Obvious evidence for this can be seen in the separate efforts of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and State Rep. Justin Hill to overturn the results of the election. (Editor’s note: Hawley objected to the electoral vote certification; Hill skipped his state inauguration to attend the Trump rally Jan. 6.)
But legal concerns are ancillary. One needs to look no further than a comparison of the response by President Trump and his administration to vandalism of federal buildings in Portland, Oregon, and the violence of Jan. 6. This is a political movement that will use the language of law to the extent that law is a useful tool to achieving its objectives. But when push comes to shove, the adherents of this political movement don’t care about anything but achieving electoral and policy victories and are willing to disregard law, precedent and civility in the pursuit of those objectives.
This street brawling melee politics cloaked under a veneer of legal and political legitimacy has a name and a precedent in the West. It’s called fascism.
Make no mistake. The violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and less noteworthy simultaneous occupation of many state Capitol buildings around the country is not an aberration or a curiosity. It is the climax of a coming of age journey of an American fascist party reinvigorated by an aggrieved electorate willing to completely reconstruct reality in the face of inconvenient facts.
The real blame for the reemergence of fascism in the U.S. rests solely on the shoulders of complacent rank and file Republicans at every level of power in the country, who were willing to accommodate one tweet after another espousing this antidemocratic sentiment and allowing it to fester in their party. Even more blame rests on those shameless individuals willing to harness that energy — knowing it was wrong — to win elections.
But the time has finally come for Republicans to pick a side. This is not going away. The first question Republican candidates across the country will have to answer to their prospective voters during the 2022 primary season is whether they supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. If that party still has a soul worth saving, a sizable majority of its members will no longer shrug off the very real danger they allowed to fester in their ranks. If not now, when?
Adam Speak is a staff member in the Missouri Capitol.