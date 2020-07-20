He may not have intended to do so, but Mun Choi, the UM System president and interim chancellor of MU, has provided our community with a teachable moment about the role of journalism in society.
In an interview that the Columbia Tribune published over the weekend, Choi sharply criticized two of our colleagues who work at KBIA and KOMU for tweets arising from the debate over the Thomas Jefferson statue on campus.
Choi said the month-old tweets contravene his just-announced effort to end internal debate about decisions he has made.
Whether the most effective way to quell dissent is to discourage it or whether journalists should be expressing personal opinions on social media are matters for another debate.
What concerns me here is the implication that people who work for Journalism School-supported media outlets are like any other staffer or faculty member on the MU payroll when it comes to this new advisory to keep criticism in check.
They are not. They cannot be.
Journalists got the nickname “the Fourth Estate” for a reason: We are both a part of the power structure and apart from it.
Unlike almost everyone else in society, we don’t work for the people who sign our paychecks. We work for our communities.
If we are brought to heel by a paymaster — whether that person be a private publisher, an advertiser or an agent of the state — then we betray the people we are here to serve: our readers, our viewers and our listeners.
The University of Missouri has an excellent public relations department that works hard to promote all that’s great about Mizzou. That is not the job of the news outlets staffed by the students and professors of the Missouri School of Journalism.
The independence of those outlets is core to their credibility. That credibility is core to the mission of the world’s oldest school of journalism. Journalists must be a monitor of power, not its megaphone. Sometimes, our job requires us to bite the hand that feeds us.
It’s natural for people in power to chafe against this truth. Every president I have ever covered, no matter what the party or ideological stripe, has wanted to control the message.
Thomas Jefferson (whom, I hasten to add, I did not cover) was no exception. Look up James Callender if you want to read more about this episode in Jefferson’s career.
It actually laid the groundwork for the debates we’re having today about how the author of the Declaration of Independence should be remembered.
But Jefferson himself wrote in 1786, “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”
When all the statues have rusted away, the Jeffersonian legacy that will endure is what our nation’s third president taught us to aspire to about freedom. His eloquently expressed ideals transcend his own hypocrisy.
The best way to honor the best of America is to celebrate the liberties that are the birthright of every American. Freedom of the press is first and foremost among them.
Kathy Kiely is the Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism.