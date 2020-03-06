The COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — continues to whip up a firestorm in the media, adding fear and politics to what the World Health Organization has clearly declared a global emergency. We must keep a grounded perspective, think for ourselves, protect ourselves and prioritize public health. That means practicing good health habits as individuals and more funding for public health at the state and federal levels.
At the time of this writing, there have been close to 84,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,869 deaths. By far, most cases have been diagnosed in China and South Korea. Putting this outbreak in perspective, in the U.S., influenza (which is preventable with a flu shot) caused an estimated 35.5 million people to get sick, 490,600 to be hospitalized and 34,200 to die during the 2018–19 flu season. We are living in a world where a virus far less serious than the flu is managing to deflate the stock market.
Nevertheless, diligence to hygiene is key in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from any manner of respiratory illness. CDC recommends avoiding close contact with people who are sick and practicing good health habits, such as covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Employers: Sick leave should be available for everyone.
And while it may seem trivial, the most significant step everyone can take to protect themselves from the spread of disease — aside from staying up-to-date with vaccines — is to wash their hands. There is a reason that we as medical professionals drill this into peoples’ heads: Hand washing works. If everyone practiced these simple routines, we would effectively thwart the spread of many viral illnesses.
Note that neither CDC nor any other reputable organization recommends stigmatizing, avoiding or in any way profiling Chinese or Asian Americans. As Chinese Americans and expats go about their business, whether visiting a clinic for a routine checkup or shopping in a grocery store, we should not treat them as harbingers of a virus that has a low chance of infecting them or anyone else. Profiling is profiling. It is no more acceptable in this situation than in any other, and it will do nothing to prevent the spread of the virus. Indeed, I have spoken to state epidemiologists who are constantly interrupted from their critical work by calls attempting to profile a neighbor or a stranger. This is enough of a problem that CDC has an entire page devoted to the issue on its website.
This is unacceptable, particularly in Missouri, where our public health resources are already slim. A robust and well-prepared public health system, rather than fear or panic, is the best population-level defense against the spread of any emerging infectious disease outbreak. Public health professionals at your local and state public health departments are the ones who conduct screenings, investigate potential cases, follow up high-risk contacts, track the spread of diseases, issue quarantine and isolation orders and much more. Sadly, as the virus and resulting media attention turn a spotlight on public health, we illuminate a system that is underfunded and neglected. And Missouri’s system is in the darkest corner, with one of the most underfunded public health systems in the country. Unfortunately, it has taken a crisis for this neglect to become glaringly obvious.
Funding for new technologies is vital to sustain a clinical health system that is prepared for new challenges like COVID-19. The University of Missouri’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative — which is accelerating disease research with state-of-the-art technology and a collaborative approach — is a constructive contribution, as medical innovations are definitely needed to fight emerging infectious diseases. But we also need to focus on the basics. Greater and more reliable funding at both the state and federal levels are desperately needed to bolster the core public health functions that protect and maintain the public health of Missourians.
Public health workers, epidemiologists, researchers, public health nurses and doctors all over the world are working around the clock to contain this virus. When the frenzy finally passes, let us not forget that all those professionals will still be hard at work, diligently laboring to anticipate and prevent the next public health crisis. Let’s reward them not only with praise, but with the funding they need to courageously combat diseases and save lives.
Lynelle Phillips is a nursing instructor in the Sinclair School of Nursing at MU. She has worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.