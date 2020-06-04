No one likes red tape. It’s a needless bureaucratic obstacle that stifles initiative. What purpose is served, for example, by a regulation requiring that doctors and advanced practice registered nurses practice within 75 miles of each other to collaborate? In responding to the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri lawmakers waived numerous regulations and statutes like this one, many of which stood in the way of an effective pandemic response. But the emergency declaration that authorized these waivers expires on June 15. Instead of allowing the regulations to return, Missouri lawmakers should make the recent deregulatory changes permanent.
I’ve tracked the regulations that have been waived since the beginning of this pandemic and there are hundreds — yet we seem to have done just fine without them for months. Some of this deregulation was immediately helpful in our pandemic response, like allowing medical professionals from other states to practice in Missouri and letting hospitals establish alternative sites of care away from licensed premises. These measures allowed us to quickly increase the supply of health care providers and services.
Other waivers did not directly assist in the fight of COVID-19 but were important nonetheless. Some of these include allowing cosmetology and barber schools, along with many other professional schools, to use distance education instead of in-class education, allowing physical therapists with inactive licenses to begin practicing again without applying for reinstatement, and waiving the rule that requires Missouri real estate brokers to maintain a place of business that is open to the public during business hours. Though these may seem less relevant during the current crisis, they are hugely important to the people in these industries who want to continue being productive and earn a living in a time of social distancing.
We will come out of this pandemic, and there will be lessons to learn. Having removed so much red tape recently in order to allow critical work to be done without interference, we will need to ask ourselves: What good were all these regulations doing us in the first place? And what will be accomplished by bringing them back when the state of emergency ends? Are they really necessary?
The answers, respectively, are none, nothing, and no. Red tape was hurting our economy before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, and it will hurt us long afterward if we let it. Now that some attention is finally being focused on excessive regulation, a special session of the Missouri legislature devoted to regulatory reform would be an opportunity to deliver relief just when Missourians need it the most. When the fight against COVID-19 is finally won, the last thing we will need is a return to the same exhausting battles against red tape.
Corianna Baier is an analyst at the Show-Me Institute.