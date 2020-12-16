Two headlines from the front page of the December 13-14, 2020, edition of The Missourian stated the following: “State House may vote on challenge to presidential election” and “CPS Grab-and-Go feeds students.” I highlight both headlines to emphasize my frustration and disappointment in the 66 Republican representatives who signed a letter announcing they want a special session to vote on a non-binding resolution challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
While volunteers in Columbia are organizing, assembling and delivering free meals to Columbia Public Schools’ students who need them, Chuck Basye, Sara Walsh, Cheri Toalson Reisch, and 63 other Republican House representatives are wasting Missourians’ tax dollars trying to convene a special session to attempt to pass an irresponsible and unnecessary resolution.
Justin Hill, sponsor of the bill, said in a letter “We are the Show-Me State. Let us demand that fraud did NOT change the outcome.” Mr. Hill needs a history lesson. In the United States and in Missouri, the accuser carries the burden of proof, not the accused. Mr. Hill and his colleagues are accusing Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin of voter fraud. Joe Biden won all of these states, state election officials in all of these states have certified Biden’s victories, and all legal challenges regarding these results have been rejected.
Election officials certified the results because they found no evidence of fraud. In court, the accusers produced zero evidence of fraud; thus, their legal challenges failed.
The same can be said for the Show-Me State, Mr. Hill. Show Missourians the evidence of election fraud — show us the “statistical anomalies” in the 2020 election votes. The burden is on you, the accuser, to show Missourians the proof supporting your accusations. If such proof exists, by all means, delineate it for Missourians. No need to be coy or ambiguous. This is, after all, the Show-Me State — we like details.
What Missourians do not like or appreciate is, what my junior high English teacher called, a snow job.
A multitude of problems exist in Missouri that our state representatives could address in a special session — COVID-19, evictions, hunger, poverty, job loss — the list in 2020 is endless.
Shame on them for, instead, wasting time and money on yet another trip down the Trump rabbit hole.
The volunteers in Columbia who have been and continue to work diligently to ensure CPS students have access to at least two meals a day are showing Missourians a way to try to solve an actual problem in our state. Mr. Basye, Ms. Walsh, and Ms. Toalson Reisch: You work for Missourians, not Donald Trump. Show us you remember that. A good start would be covering the gap in meal delivery for CPS students that will occur between Dec. 23 to Jan. 4.
Christine Stamper is a Columbia resident, voter and an attorney.