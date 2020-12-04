Years ago, the Dalai Llama, spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhists, remarked “compassion is the radicalism of our time.” The comment seems especially poignant these days in our nation, driven as it is by self-interest and rugged individualism.
Thankfully, radicals showing love for one another have always been around, inspired by various religions and/or philosophies. More than ever, people of good will in mid-Missouri and nationwide are needed to help feed those who hunger, shelter our unhoused human kin and promote life and dignity through, for example, opposing the death penalty.
Pitifully, governments have routinely served the interests of economic elites over humanity. Neither the Columbia City Council nor the Boone County Commission have morally evolved to open a public emergency shelter even though perhaps a few hundred people are involuntarily unhoused these winter evenings, with many at risk of dying. Doing so, our officials seem to suggest, would be just too radical.
Thus, thank goodness for the collective efforts of others, like the tens of thousands of people who have volunteered to prepare and serve meals nightly since 1982 in Columbia's Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen. Along with the Turning Point Day Center, open every weekday, the soup kitchen has been practicing radical hospitality inside the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, as it seems Jesus preached.
In mid-December, Room at the Inn will open through March, as it has for nearly a decade. The radically kind congregants at the Columbia Unitarian Universalist Church will be graciously providing their building to sheltering our unhoused brothers and sisters. Volunteers of sound health will be urgently needed. Consider helping out, as did our loving, radical brother Andrew Twaddle for many winters. We mourn, with his dear wife Sarah and other loved ones, his passing a few days ago.
The Twaddles have also been local leaders of efforts to promote humane alternatives to the death penalty. The Trump-Barr administration coldly resumed federal executions in July, ending a hiatus of nearly 30 years. To date, eight men have been murdered by U.S. workers since July. The self-proclaimed pro-life administration set the next execution for Brandon Bernard on Dec. 10 — observed elsewhere a bit differently as International Human Rights Day.
Call the Mid-MO Fellowship Of Reconciliation and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty radical, but we'll be convening a somber “Vigil for Life” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday outside the federal courthouse at 80 Lafayette Street in Jefferson City. To carpool from Columbia, meet at 11:15 a.m. in the Clover's parking lot near the intersection of Broadway and Old 63.
Last month, Trump became the first president in more than 130 years to execute a person during a lame-duck period. While the Trump gang scrambles to exercise his wide constitutional abilities to grant clemency to cronies, relatives and even perhaps to protect himself from being pursued on federal charges, his administration's bigotry and cruelty has become all the more blatant with its zeal to execute as many people as possible while in office, using whatever method could be made legally available.
Including Orlando Hall, who was executed Nov. 19, five of the six people set to be executed before Trump's term ends are African-Americans, with at least one having a developmental disability. The other person set for execution is Lisa Montgomery. She'd be the first woman executed by the U.S. government in over 70 years. She was a victim of human trafficking and depends on major psychotropic medication. For more on these cases check out Democracy NOW online.
Those executed and those scheduled to be killed were indeed all complicit at some level in a murder. All such violence, including executions, are reprehensible, yet many who have lost a loved one to murder still oppose violence for justice.
As a senator, Joe Biden, now president-elect, helped usher in the bi-partisan "tough on crime" era but has said he erred and now opposes the death penalty. Hopefully, he will speak out frequently and urge compassionate intervention by Trump and help end capital punishment federally.
Please engage as you feel comfortable to take compassionate action. Hopefully enough of us will engage in such good deeds across our nation to make it seem less radical and, well, more routine.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and can be reached at 573-449-4585.