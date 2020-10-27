This year gave us many things outside our norms, including the king cobra of events, a pandemic. There’s been brouhaha recently about vote manipulation, a drumbeat that built for years. But before you embrace panic, I urge you to get facts from people who know.
It’s not difficult to get in front of a camera or microphone and shout from afar, but elections are still run locally, and according to the laws of our state.
It was my honor to be an election judge for many years, and I met and worked with a great number of people who saw managing the voting process as an opportunity to provide important service to their fellow citizens. That applies to judges from both major parties, other parties and independents and staff workers. As judges, we were trained each year to make every reasonable effort to help people cast a ballot. There were standardized procedures, lots of documentation and many checks built into the process to ensure important decisions and activities are visible to all parties concerned.
Over the years I helped thousands to cast ballots and became a supervisor. The other supervisor was my ally, not my enemy, because we both wanted the same thing: opportunity, fairness and confidence in the results. When I was serving I said I was proud to work in “Wendy’s Army.” She’s gone now, and I’m only involved as a voting “customer” instead of worker. But when I go to the polls it looks like the same carefully tended, well-run process. (Editor’s note: Wendy Noren was the Boone County Clerk for 35 years; she died in 2018.)
Don’t listen to fools who have no experience in your community when they tell you fraud is rampant. They don’t know. Not sure to believe me? Get involved yourself. Become an election judge sometime. See for yourself. The pay is only mediocre and the hours stink, but the experience was wonderful. Meanwhile, you can help preserve the republic so many fought for. Get out and vote.
Don’t be like a man I met in Ireland. They had just finished an election and signs still peppered the landscape. I boarded a bus at the airport and the driver knew and hailed the fellow who got on after me, “Did you vote?” When he answered no, the driver said “What’s wrong with you? Your one chance to kick ‘em in the ____, and you didn’t have time? Don’t let me catch you complaining later.”
If you’re registered, here’s your chance. Grab some hand sanitizer, slip a bottle of patience into your pocket and do it. Our community will be better for it.
Dr. Kevin Kelly is a former Republican election judge. He is a retired scientist who has lived in Boone County for three decades.