Each year, Mizzou Botanic Garden produces a calendar to share with people who become Friends of the Garden. Calendar pages feature “eye candy” photographs of campus plants in close-ups, with landmarks and in vistas.
When planning for the 2022 calendar, Director Pete Millier wondered if a calendar highlighting the garden’s sustainability efforts might make a good theme.
Consensus was that the idea had merit and those initiatives are highlighted in this year’s calendar. Admittedly, accompanying photos are perhaps more hard candy than bon-bon.
Sustainability is used in reference to a wide variety of actions and activities. Originally it was intended to define the principle that everything necessary for human welfare and survival depends on the natural environment and its finite resources.
It calls on us to be responsible stewards of those resources so they are available for those who inhabit this incredible world into the future.
In addition to sustainability’s environmental implications, social and economic issues also are woven into the principle’s fabric. And sometimes the term is used in a way that indicates an effort is being made toward a goal of sustainability — sustainable practices, like those profiled in the garden’s calendar.
Mizzou Botanic Garden’s sustainability efforts include replacement of invasive species on campus, choosing native plant species when applicable, informed insect management and the recycling of garden “waste” and excess stormwater, among others.
In September 2018, the Botanic Garden and the Missouri Invasive Plant Council collaborated on an invasive plant awareness event that took place on the MU campus.
As part of the program, Mizzou Botanic Garden adopted the council’s pledge to identify and control invasives, and to refrain from planting them in the future. The Botanic Garden was the first entity in the state to do so.
As of June 22, a total of 169 businesses, families and individuals have signed the pledge to follow suit on their properties. You can take the pledge too.
Landscape Services staff felled a Callery pear that day and seven additional pears in the weeks after. Invasive species like the Callery, or Bradford, pear can dominate and overwhelm landscapes, eliminating habitat for native plants and trees essential to the survival of other organisms in an ecosystem.
Millier told those gathered that the trees had been planted in 1998 “for their profusion of spring blossoms and brilliant fall foliage. Now, however, we know better,” he added.
Pretty is as pretty does.
Mizzou Botanic Garden recommends planting Missouri native trees in home landscapes for a couple of additional reasons. Adaptability is one.
Native species have been growing in and adapting to Missouri’s climate and soil conditions for thousands of years. They also play an important role in nature’s “food web.”
In 2016, the Botanic Garden hosted University of Delaware entomologist and biodiversity expert Doug Tallamy. His research has shown that 90% of insects are specialists, meaning that they reproduce on specific plants with which they share evolutionary history.
Cultivating native plants and trees that support insects’ life cycles means more and better meals for co-evolutionary native bird families. His observations linked the decline in songbirds, in part, to the increase in landscapes filled with exotic, non-native plants.
Not all insects are equally as welcome. Emerald ash borers are metallic green beetles, introduced into this country from Asia. The little critters are decimating ash tree populations. The Botanic Garden’s response to these destructive insects is one of integrated pest management.
With integrated pest management, a level of tolerance is identified before any action is taken. Insect pests are positively identified so that when they do rise above the tolerance threshold, they can be correctly managed. In some instances, measures to stop insects before they become a threat are considered the best action.
Of 147 ash trees growing on the MU campus, 30 healthy trees in key landscape settings have been deemed worth saving. They have been tagged and treated with insecticides. Some have been removed and destroyed; others are targeted for eventual removal.
When and if natural predators and parasitoids — biological controls — of emerald ash borers are identified, they will become part of the integrated approach.
Other sustainable features include:
• For the past few years, the Botanic Garden has been composting its considerable fall leaf drop and using the resulting leaf mold as mulch. Not only does mulch prevent soil and plant roots from drying out, it moderates soil temperature, suppresses weeds and adds nutrients to the soil. And its attractive.
• Landscape features planted to collect, filter and slowly disperse excess rainwater are a best management practice. The Botanic Garden has incorporated them into its handling of stormwater runoff and have found them to be both effective — and attractive.
