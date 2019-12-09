Ask a state forester whether people’s lives are better and communities stronger because of healthy and resilient forests. The answer will be a definite ”yes.“
And among the tools we’re turning to with greater frequency in order to demonstrate progress is forest certification.
It will not surprise you that myriad policies cover Missouri’s forested public lands. The Missouri Department of Conservation manages about a million acres of land held in public trust, of which about two thirds is forested.
As the state forester, I work daily to ensure our forests are managed well, and that Missourians are confident the job is being done.
That explains the Conservation Department’s decision to certify our 650,000 acres of public forestlands to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Forest Management Standard, a tool that gives an assurance the forests are managed sustainably from forest floor to customer purchase.
Since we have recently certified our public forests to the SFI Forest Management Standard — and even though such an area is a drop in the bucket considering there are 15.2 million acres of forest land in Missouri, the benefits certification has already brought Missouri are striking.
Did our certification to SFI identify shortfalls that needed addressing? Yes, it did. While foresters are highly skilled professionals, like any other professional group, we always look for areas that require improvement.
Riparian (streamside) management is a good example. In going through our SFI third-party surveillance audits, we learned members of our staff were inconsistent in their interpretation of riparian best management practices.
That’s understandable. It takes some interpretation to distinguish between stream classes, for example. But until we completed the audits, we simply were unaware of the issue. As a result, we quickly ramped up our training on streamside management so all staff have a clear understanding of issues in timber-sale lands. That’s a valuable outcome for us.
Through SFI certification, we can document the fact that we are meeting our mandate of protecting and managing the forest resources in a number of ways.
Here are the top four benefits we’ve already seen:
• Improved credibility with the public and a commitment to continual improvement.
The value of the public’s confidence that their forests are certified as sustainably managed can’t be overstated. Certification and the methodical decision-making process that underlies it also provide much greater confidence to consumers that their forest product purchases come from well-managed forests. It also shows that forest managers are strongly committed to continual improvement of their practices and procedures.
• Assurance that MDC is compliant with all environmental laws.
Following a rigorous and thorough review process to ensure certification would benefit our public forestlands, we performed a gap analysis to identify shortfalls.
Some years later we participated in our first audit, and found some minor issues to be corrected. Today we can confidently say we’re fully in compliance with all applicable laws.
• Earning respect of the forest products sector, and increasing sector confidence in our leadership.
By setting an example in Missouri, we think other public land management agencies and private forestland owners will follow the lead of MDC, and more lands will be certified to the SFI standard.
That way we can build the critical mass of certified lands that could support a market for certified forest products in our state. We think it’s always important for the sector to maintain its access to markets.
• Improvements in accounting and business systems.
It turns out SFI isn’t just a standard on the ground, but an excellent business opportunity. An example would be the accounting and business systems associated with public timber sales.
As a forester managing assets in the public trust, it’s my role to commit our department to the highest level of performance including within our accounting and business systems.
From inventory to growth to removals to reforestation, it’s important our internal systems meet the highest standards that a credible certification system brings to the table.
We may not be perfect, but we’re proud of our record and our commitment to continuously improving sustainable forest management on our public forestlands. Forest certification helps us address our shortfalls and makes all of us better.
Lisa Allen is Missouri’s State Forester and Forestry Division Chief of the Missouri Department of Conservation.