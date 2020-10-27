One of the very first lessons I learned in my journalism education was a quote attributed to Sen. Hiram Warren Johnson who is said to have coined the phrase, “the first casualty of war is truth.” In the 35 years since learning those words, that message has been affirmed on countless occasions through the various conflicts and disagreements I have witnessed. When human emotions enter into almost any situation, sometimes the facts can get a little slippery.
I have been given an opportunity to respond to a column published in this newspaper on Oct. 19 by Ken Midkiff. Though I consider Mr. Midkiff to be a personal friend, I was dismayed by the misinformation and half-truths presented in this particular column, including his assertion that Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and myself might have received financial remuneration for our votes approving the new MidwayUSA campus that will soon open at the intersection of Highway 40 and Route J in Boone County.
In December 2019, the Boone County Commission approved a zoning change that would allow MidwayUSA to move its campus down Highway 40 to land that company founders Larry and Brenda Potterfield have owned for many years. This particular tract of land is at the intersection of two highways, less than one-half mile off Interstate 70 and only 1,705 feet away from nearby commercial operations.
As I stated during the County Commission meeting, this was a very difficult decision for me. I understood and empathized with the concerns of nearby neighbors; however, in the end, there were a number of other factors that led to the Commission’s decision to approve the rezoning request.
Here’s a small sample of those concerns:
- First and foremost, as a County Commissioner, I represent approximately 90,000 constituents in my district. There are times when it’s important to make decisions that are in the interest of the county’s 183,000+ citizens. Nine people testified against the rezoning request. The petition containing 400 signatures submitted to the County Commission was signed by many people living outside the Midway area, including people from Sturgeon, Harrisburg and large numbers of people living within the city limits of Columbia, far from the subject parcel.
- In the case of MidwayUSA, the potential loss of an employer that supports the livelihood of more than 800 Boone County families is a significant consideration. It had been made clear to the Commission that MidwayUSA was entertaining offers for possible relocation to Texas or Tennessee.
- After the City of Columbia ignored a voter-approved plan to connect public sewer to the Midway area company officials were also feeling pressure from the Department of Natural Resources to spend millions of dollars to modernize their wastewater system or face significant fines. The decision was made to build a new campus on the property that was already owned by the company.
- Unlike a number of other major employers who have recently relocated to or expanded in Boone County —including Aurora Dairy, American Outdoor Brands, Kraft Heinz, Dana Axle and ABC Laboratories — MidwayUSA did not ask for one cent of tax abatement, subsidies or economic assistance. Given Boone County’s history of incentivizing businesses, how would you possibly explain to 800 Boone County families that their employer left town because Boone County wouldn’t allow them to expand their facilities?
- Many of the families living in the Midway area have children enrolled at Midway Elementary and they’re proud of their school’s unique environment and culture. It’s important to note that Boone County property taxes have been projected to increase from the $4,539 currently collected on this parcel to more than $4 million each year. When you consider that 86% of all property taxes paid in Boone County will go directly toward supporting our local schools, this development will have a significantly positive impact on our schools, including Midway Elementary.
While there have been some unfortunate inconveniences associated with the development of this site, there is no doubt that the benefits associated with this development far outweigh the negatives. More than 800 Boone County citizens will be allowed to continue to provide for their families and our public schools will get a handsome revenue boost from the development of this property.
Serving as an elected official is not an easy job, particularly when it comes to making decisions where there are winners and losers. My pledge is to do what’s best for the greatest majority of the citizens of Boone County. My vote on this particular development reflected that intention.
Fred Parry is the District 1 Commissioner for Boone County.