For the past 65 years, my wife, Barbara, and I have given much of our lives, energies, emotions and resources to two things: the church ecumenical and the NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) the church has spawned.
NGOs were usually started by people from the church, both laity and clergy. Dan West, a Church of the Brethren dairy farmer, started Heifer International in 1944. Millard Fuller, a Christian lawyer, and Clarence Jordan, a Baptist preacher, started Habitat for Humanity in 1976. Keith and Karen Jaspers, Methodist business persons, started Rainbow Network in 1994. That same year, two Methodist pastors, Larry Hills and I, and a Methodist layman, Earl Miner, started Mobility Worldwide (PET). That list could go on and is quite extensive.
Those “mission” projects have grown since their spawning and are still growing. Heifer has become known worldwide for its ability to provide low-income families with food-producing animals that enable the families to lift themselves out of poverty. Habitat has helped more than 22 million people build or improve the place they call home. I was in Atlanta three years ago to help build house No. 800,000.
Rainbow Network has made a major transformation in the lives of the very poor rural families in a large portion of Nicaragua, focusing on health care, education, income development and housing. Mobility Worldwide (PET) has used volunteers to build and ship, free of charge, 85,000 hand-cranked, three-wheeled wheelchairs to the disabled in 104 developing countries. Here in Columbia, it is building a new shop-warehouse-office (12,500 square feet) all paid for, as it has outgrown its present shop.
Products of the church — but?
All of those missions — and many more like them — were started by people in response to their Christian faith. They had taken seriously the biblical teaching to attend to the needs of God’s “least of these,” to be a neighbor to those in need, to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and to visit the sick and those in prison.
The church had taught them well. They and the great mass of those volunteers who, out of their faith, joined in the mission. Barbara and I had lived in the midst of those NGOs most of our lives, and we can attest that there is no more of an exciting, rewarding and productive place to invest one’s life.
While those NGOs have steadily grown, the church whence they came has just as rapidly begun to shut down. In 1965, when I came to work with rural churches, we had 1,260 local United Methodist churches in the state. We now have around 800 or less and are closing churches at a rate of 10 a year, according to the Missouri Annual Conference Journal. The checkbooks and church dinners of those now-shuttered institutions were the “backbone” of mission support.
What can we learn?
Why has one entity of this spiritual twin grown and flourished while the other has so steadily declined? How do they differ? I suggest the following:
- The church has focused on how we differ, while NGOs have looked to what we have in common. Even slight differences in church policy or practice pushes us into different buildings Sunday morning. Habitat says: “If you can swing a hammer, come and help us build houses. We do not care about your race, creed, color, sexual preference or any other such thing.”
- The NGOs have focused on needs of the poor, while the church has responded to the wants of the affluent — lavish buildings, expensive stained glass and pipe organs.
- The church has focused on saving itself, while NGOs have focused on helping the poor to save themselves. In an average church, if one places $1 in the offering plate, about 93 cents of that stays within the walls of the building — for salaries, utilities, building costs, literature, etc. From my experiences serving on the board of Habitat, Heifer, Church World Service and others, around 7 cents goes to help those “least of these.” With most NGOs, that is almost reversed, with three-fourths or more of income going for the mission.
- The church has focused on emergency aid, much needed, while NGOs have focused on long-term solutions to problems.
- The NGOs have provided excellent videos, reports and stories of their work, while the church has been very negligent in telling donors what the dollars they dropped into the offering plate really did.
So now what?
The church has experienced a reformation every 500 years, and we are at the start of one now. My hope is that, as the church plots its new course, it will remember that we feel best about ourselves when we take our skills and resources and use them to enhance the lives of people less fortunate.
A man named R. Tagore puts it this way: “I slept and dreamed that life was joy. I awoke and found that life was service. I acted, and behold, service was joy.”