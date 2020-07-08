Nearly two years after Missourians chose Amendment 2, which allows medical marijuana in Missouri, it seems that this choice was wrong. A better alternative: Proposition C, which also would have legalized medical marijuana in Missouri.
Proposition C covered broader policy benefit groups as well as imposed lower sales taxes on distributors of medical marijuana than Amendment 2. Moreover, Prop C, a more flexible bill, would have been better considering that research is undetermined on whether marijuana may bring side effects.
First, considering broadness and inclusiveness of tax revenue benefits, choosing Proposition C is rational because it included broader benefit groups. From the naming of each bill, we can easily figure out which benefit groups the bills target. Amendment 2 was titled “Medical Marijuana and Veteran Healthcare Services Initiative.” It shows that veterans are a focused benefit group of the bill. Amendment 3 was “Medical Marijuana and Biomedical Research and Drug Development Institute Initiative.” Its targeted benefit group is a biomedical research agency instead of veterans. Proposition C was “Medical Marijuana and Veterans Health Care Services, Education, Drug Treatment and Public Safety initiative.” It connotes that targeted benefit groups are related to veterans, education, drug treatment and public safety. Thus, Proposition C had the most inclusive benefit group.
Prop C also imposed the lowest sales taxes among all initiatives. It would have imposed 2% sales taxes on facilities that treat medical marijuana products. Meanwhile, Amendment 2 imposed 4%, and Amendment 3 imposed 15% sales tax on the facilities. Considering this point, choosing Prop C is rational. Lower sales taxes can be attractive for competitive medical marijuana corporations that produce qualified marijuana products to enter Missouri’s medical marijuana market.
Second, Prop C was the more risk-averse option. Considering potential side effects of marijuana, adopting a proposition is a better option than constitutional amendments because a constitutional amendment is extremely hard to change later. This point is aligned with the reason that the federal government is not in favor of medical marijuana legalization. It seems that the federal government is weighing more on maintaining the status quo rather than specific groups’ interests.
There is still no robust consensus on whether the utility of medical marijuana could be acceptable. Although some states have showed that medical marijuana legalization decreases crime rates and improves painful patients’ quality of lives, these positive effects may not be realized in Missouri. We should consider latent negative externalities of medical marijuana legalization. Constitutional amendments can be a gateway to legalizing other deleterious drugs.
We should have observed first whether medical marijuana legalization has positive effects on Missouri society through adoption of Prop C. If there were significantly positive effects of medical marijuana, then we could choose a constitutional amendment as a next step.
However, as we chose a constitutional measure first, it would be difficult to find legal justification to convert it even when medical marijuana causes negative consequences, like abuse or crime in our society. Reducing these deficits will bring other social costs to decreased crimes by expanding police enforcement, as well as to reduce abuse by establishing more correctional facilities, which ironically coexist with facilities producing and distributing marijuana products in Missouri.
Intae Choi is a doctoral student at MU.