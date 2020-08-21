Allowing MU students to return to campus may prove to be a dangerous mistake and could come at an enormous cost. Students, parents and staff have been silent for too long in hopes that somebody else would get through to the administration and that cooler heads would ultimately prevail. It has become apparent that the university is choosing to open at all costs rather than focus on the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff.
As a graduate student and teaching assistant, I have become aware of a concerns voiced by students about coming back to campus and attending in-person classes. Some are even requesting that in-person labs be moved online. These are valid concerns, and students and parents, as well as faculty, must demand to be heard.
Missouri is confirming about a thousand new cases a day and with a positivity rate of 11%, it’s likely that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Boone County is breaking records in terms of new cases. Meanwhile, students are moving in from not only all over the state, but all over the country. Many are likely sharing small, confined living spaces where transmission seems inevitable. We can already point to specific examples of the virus being spread through dorms, as well as sororities and fraternities from other universities despite similar measures being implemented.
To assuage fears of viral spread on campus, the university has decided to take a hybrid approach where online lectures are sometimes accompanied with an in-class component — usually taught by a teaching assistant. Some tests may also need to be taken in person. The student is responsible for cleaning his or her area when finished and in some cases, the next class is hurried in. It’s worth noting here that due to HIPAA restrictions, the teaching assistant nor any of the students will be notified if they shared a room with an individual who has COVID-19. It is assumed that everybody will be masked and that they will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
How can the administration be so confident they can find and stamp out outbreaks as they happen? The administration’s assurances that we have enough testing capacity and hospital beds does not inspire confidence. While other universities are testing their students upon entry to dorms, MU is willingly choosing to fly blind. Recently, Iowa State University reported that 141 of 6,509 students tested positive for COVID-19 before moving into their dorms. That’s about 2.2% of students testing positive. These students were immediately isolated and quarantined. Testing students on entry should be the bare minimum that universities strive for, so why isn’t MU doing it?
Instead, the UM system is taking a voluntary drive-thru testing approach where students must first complete a virtual doctor’s visit and obtain a recommendation to get tested. This approach creates unnecessary hurdles and disincentivizes students from getting tested by placing the burden of testing onto the student. While the COVID-19 test itself is free, it is unclear how much of the doctor’s visit is covered. With wait times as long as an hour and a half before the semester even started, what will it be like with 30,000 students and even a small outbreak? One could imagine that this approach will disenfranchise college students who are short on time as well as disposable income. Finally, this approach does nothing to address asymptomatic spread beyond loose contact tracing guidelines.
Before we get the semester started, we should demand that the university makes common sense changes that will help ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers and community. Access to information about how many students are sick through a comprehensive testing strategy should be the bare minimum. We simply cannot make educated day to day decisions without having a basic understanding of the risk.
As a graduate student and teaching assistant, I get the sense that administrators wants to push this experiment as far as they can take it and it is unclear at which point they’re going to say enough is enough. The current plan to curb the spread of the virus is incomplete and will likely fall short. I hope it works, but since when do we operate on hope when it comes to safety? It is for these reasons that I believe that students, their parents and MU staff must come together and demand the immediate implementation of common-sense measures to ensure the health and safety of our community, or for the university to change its approach.
Joshua Lisse is a graduate student at MU.