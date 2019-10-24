Someone asked me to give an opinion about the controversy over the True/False Film Festival, Ragtag Cinema and the gays.
To do so, I would first clarify that I do not attend church. I am nondenominational and not associated with the church caught in the midst of this controversy in any way.
Organized religion has turned me off as much as politics over a period of time — no matter what religion it is or which side of the government partisan divide is getting “down and dirty” on the other one.
But I do write, and I am sometimes asked to write an op-ed piece. Sometimes I will write it, and sometimes I won’t.
I think I should write this one because something needs to be said.
I must also say that I do have a gay family member, but I am not gay and I never will be — despite rumors that I am gay because I have been seen with gay friends and my gay family member.
It is their decision to be gay, and I still love them. I do not judge them, nor do I get uppity or condemn them to hell. I do not hide the fact that I love these people, and I will never shut them down in my life because some pastor thinks I should, or says I am “unteachable,” which has happened in the past.
I read my Bible. I am a prayer person. I pray about everything.
Jesus addressed our private relationships, and when you read the entire “sex passage” where Jesus is quoted, don’t take my word for it. See for yourself what he has to say about shack-ups, cheating on your mate and even sex before marriage.
It’s like the “love thy neighbor” passage where Jesus tells us who our real neighbor is. He does not say that it is the person who lives the closest to us. Read the whole passage when Jesus speaks about anything.
That said, I need to say upfront that I banned True/False several years back because I checked out a video from the Boone County library with a very innocent title.
I was shocked to see that pornography was suddenly sprung on me. I grew concerned and contacted the library because I thought some child might accidentally be exposed to nudity that is basically illegal to inflict on an unknowing/unsuspecting public.
When the library responded, their representative told me that the video is kept in the library because it is part of the True/False venture.
As a result, I stopped frequenting the library and I banned True/False from my life forever.
Now, a pastor in Columbia is banned by True/False because he preached a sermon to his congregation about gays.
And the gays had a fit.
All over the news.
Let me say something else. My American heritage goes all the way back to the Native Americans. This nation was founded by those seeking religious rights and freedom. Thus, the First Amendment in the Constitution.
My uncle served in War World I, in battle, my brother served in Vietnam, in battle, and two of my sons and a daughter-in-law served in Iraq.
I’m here to tell you that no one gets to tell the pastor what he can preach to his congregation. Because, when anybody does, it is an infringement upon his constitutional rights, as well as the rights of his congregation.
If anyone doesn’t like what he preaches, then he or she should stay out of his church, as well as out of his job and his business.
Just don’t go.
There are denominations and buildings for all opinions, so anyone can find a denomination that agrees with those opinions.
But no one gets to infringe on First Amendment rights, or control a pastor’s life, his church, his congregation in this way.
In a recent news story, I read where the pastor was invited to an event to meet gays. If or when he accepts, what he has to say is as legal as anyone in the room.
He may be called names — there may be anger — but I guarantee you that he has as much right as anybody to speak his convictions. He should not be expected to have to make any apologies for that.
If unsure of religious freedom in America, then read the First Amendment closely. Read it carefully.
A pastor is not infringing on anyone’s rights when he preaches to his congregation or if he has been invited to speak elsewhere.
Could it be that more are cheering him on than those who are criticizing him for his faith?
One wonders.
Delcia Crockett lives in Columbia.