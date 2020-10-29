Last Friday, the Missouri Joint Committee on Education held a public meeting at the ARC. According to the Facebook event page, a group called CoMo Parents for In-Seat School has organized this opportunity for families to explain “the need to return CPS students to full time in-seat learning” and to “share with state lawmakers the hardship you, your family and your kids have experienced through the district’s mishandling of the 2020-2021 school year.”
I want to share a different perspective. I have two kids in Columbia Public Schools, in first and third grades. I appreciated the thoughtful plan that the Board of Education developed for a phased return to in-seat learning based on the 14-Day COVID Tracker. When the Board decided on Oct. 12 that elementary students would return to school four days a week despite the fact that the tracker was in the high 30s, I was surprised. We signed up for in-seat learning with the understanding that schools would only open fully in-person if the 14-day average was below 10 cases per 10,000 people.
We faced a difficult decision: participate in what we considered a premature and unsafe return to school; join a waiting list for Mizzou Online or homeschool our kids — not a good option for two parents working full time. We chose to send our kids to school. Will this benefit their education? Definitely. Was it the right move public health-wise? I doubt it.
Data on the impact of reopening schools is mixed, but some studies reported by NPR suggest that it doesn’t increase transmission significantly as long as everyone wears masks, stays 6 feet apart and ventilation is good. Sadly, the last two circumstances aren’t the case in Columbia. I understand that a hybrid schedule is not ideal, but it would have allowed for physical distancing that is now impossible.
I’ve heard some parents say, on social media or when testifying in front of the Board of Education, that it’s their choice to expose their children to the risk of COVID-19. This argument would be more convincing if their kids were taught by robots. But our teachers are humans susceptible to COVID-19. Some of them are or have family members in high-risk categories.
A relatively small, vocal group of parents has lobbied to reopen elementary schools and are now pushing for a full return. These parents have every right to express their views and advocate for what they think is best for their kids. Moreover, I sympathize with their frustration. Online learning at our house involved a lot of screaming and crying, sometimes by me.
But neither I nor the other white, middle-class parents I’ve seen pressing for a full return have been most affected by school closures. We haven’t heard much at school board meetings from people working several minimum-wage part-time jobs, from English learners’ families or from Black and brown families who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 — all of whom have experienced educational opportunity gaps long before the pandemic. The more marginalized people are, the more obstacles they face to making their voices heard. As a result, we have an incomplete sampling of parents’ views — which, like teachers', vary considerably.
My aim is to let state legislators know that there are parents like me, who supported CMNEA and the majority of teachers who apparently preferred to stay online. I’m particularly concerned about the return of secondary students because studies show that, while children under 10 are less likely to catch and spread COVID-19, teenagers’ risk of doing so is similar to adults.
Of course, focusing only on the risks of COVID-19 without considering other health, economic and social problems worsened by school closures is short-sighted. But it is also irresponsible to overlook these risks, given that COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Moreover, we don’t yet know the long-term effects of the virus on any age group.
It’s disturbing to see that some parents have threatened or maligned Board of Education members and city officials when so much of what's happened in our community is beyond the control of CPS or our local government. If our state and national leaders had done a better job of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the plan CPS developed this summer would have had a better chance of success. If Missouri had had a statewide mask mandate in May, or if we’d prioritized the opening of schools over bars, gyms and indoor dining, we could have rates low enough now for a full and safe return.
As it is, we’re in a situation no one finds ideal. But we can listen to all people affected — acknowledging that there are no easy answers — and seek out solutions that balance health, educational and economic priorities.
Rosalie Metro is a parent of two CPS students.