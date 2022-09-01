Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, once called abortion "demonic" and a "human sacrifice." His website now says he favors "common-sense regulation" of the procedure.

Masters also called the last election a "rotten mess" and said "America would be so much better off" with Donald Trump in the White House. That line is now completely gone from his platform.

