Despite the pandemic, the Scout program is still going strong. In my troop, when the virus hit in mid-March, we had just gone to a camp out. It was a particularly average camp out; we sat around and didn’t do much. It also was the first time the new scouts had gone camping, and, because of the coronavirus not keeping them engaged, about half of the new scouts dropped out. Despite the state of the world, our troop continued on.
One of our adult leaders, Mr. Odette, had just started a weekly cooking merit badge instruction class for those interested . We continued our work through Zoom almost immediately, and started to hold troop meetings online .The programs at these meetings and the actual planning behind them increased because of the need to actually have a structured activity going on at all times, unlike a typical meeting in our troop where we would hold a 30 minute program about a scout skill or about what is going to happen at our next campout. We would have great presentations about things like fly fishing, foil pack cooking and packing a backpack — each program planned ahead of time by the leaders of the troop at the Patrol Leaders’ Council.
I think I learned more from others (instead of just reading it in a handbook) during our country’s shutdown than at any time ever before at a scout meeting. We even held a virtual tarp tenting campout in our backyards. We all set up tents in our backyards and then we got onto a troop-wide Zoom meeting where we talked and watched Bear Grylls together. Some people even made campfires in their backyard and cooked their meals outside.
Our summer camp continued to happen. In fact, we went to two summer camps this year. We had a lot of fun, and it was as if the virus hadn’t even happened. We took merit badge classes and developed a camaraderie with everyone at the camp. We had campfires nightly, and we had regular meals. There were some things that were done differently though. At one camp, the mask ordinance was in place, and we had to wear masks when within six feet of people or when in a building. We had temperature checks every day and had to do a pre-camp medical screening to make sure we didn’t bring the virus . Our council also held a merit badge college in Linn where we spent all day earning a merit badge. It was highly attended, probably over 200 scouts were there, and it was a lot of fun. We got to meet people from across the state, and learn from experienced scouts and leaders.
Quarantine for most people has come to a close, and just like people leaving their homes, scouting has left its online state, and we have resumed meeting in person. The differences can be felt, though. Our troop had two Scouts earn the pinnacle of scouting — the Eagle Scout award — and countless people ranked up over the past few months.
The organization of the past few months has worn off on our leaders and we have had great structure and planning in our meetings, including our most recent campout, a float trip on the Niangua River.
I hope this letter makes you think more positively about the current state of Scouts BSA, with the filing for bankruptcy and molestation lawsuits that are happening nationally. Scouts still exist, and we enjoy what we do. We have been made stronger and better through the pandemic, in my opinionThe better we are, the more successful the overall Boy Scouts will be.
Colin Wise is a First Class Scout in Troop 706. He is a seventh grader at West Middle School in Columbia.