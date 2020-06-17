With the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others, Americans are searching for reforms to protect them from unaccountable police officers. Our civil rights laws are intended to empower Americans to use the courts to hold abusive government officials accountable for violating our rights.
Unfortunately, in 1967, the Supreme Court created the doctrine of “qualified immunity,” which has largely neutered our ability to hold rogue cops accountable. Qualified immunity has turned into an expanding legal cancer that deprives Americans the legal protection of our laws.
The editorial board for The New York Times noted on May 29, that this doctrine is “How the Supreme Court Lets Cops Get Away With Murder.” This doctrine closes the courthouse doors to the pleas for justice from Americans who have been wronged by rogue governmental actors and makes everyone less safe. U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan Libertarian and former Republican, is co-sponsor with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, of legislation to end qualified immunity and restore our American civil rights.
In my practice of civil rights law, I have witnessed firsthand the abuses permitted by the qualified immunity doctrine:
1. Two black men were sitting in a car in the park on sunny day when they are seized at gunpoint, injured, told they were under arrest, handcuffed and held for an hour before they were released. No reason for the seizure was given (except for being black in the park). The court found no violation of their rights and granted qualified immunity to the three officers, denying these two citizens their day in court;
2. A landlord was sexually assaulting his tenants, demanding and (in some cases receiving) sex in lieu of rent and offering $100,000 to buy a 17-year-old girl as his new mistress. When a female tenant resisted the landlord’s sexual aggression, she was illegally evicted by the police, and the officers condoned the landlord’s sexual violence against his “harem.” The court found the officers are entitled to qualified immunity and that the landlord didn’t violate Fair Housing laws, thereby denying these citizens their day in court;
3. A citizen filed a complaint against police officers for assault. The police later retaliated for this complaint and arrested the citizen for possessing a concealed weapon despite the fact that the citizen was a concealed carry permit holder and seized his and his father’s firearms, holding them for over a year after the charges were dismissed. The court found the officers are entitled to qualified immunity, denying this citizen his day in court;
4. A citizen-journalist reported on police misconduct. The police created a “wanted poster” describing him as dangerous, targeted his employers for harassment, censored his posts on a police Facebook page and illegally arrested him. The court finds the citizen had no right to comment on this limited public forum or film the police in public and granted the officers qualified immunity denying this citizen his day in court.
Qualified immunity undermines the rule of law and makes rogue police officers immune from accountability. Unaccountable police officers are empowered to be more reckless and dangerous with the citizenry that they are supposed to protect with the power entrusted to them. Respect for the rule of law and the safety of every American requires that the doctrine of qualified immunity be abolished by Congress, as proposed by Rep(s). Amash and Ilhan.
Justice requires the equality of all before the law.
Stephen Wyse is a civil rights lawyer and a former police officer.