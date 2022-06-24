Recent evidence suggests a significant likelihood that a U.S. recession will commence in the next year, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has publicly acknowledged this possibility.
A recession is defined as a period of falling real GDP (inflation-adjusted gross domestic product) that persists for at least two consecutive quarters.
Recessions result in higher unemployment, lower per capita income, greater inequality and a reduction in the quality of public services.
State and local units of government are forced by declining tax revenues to cut back on provision of police protection, maintenance of roads, funding for public education and other services.
Recessions have been a persistently recurring menace over the years. The United States has experienced 35 recessions since 1857 and a dozen since World War II.
The two most severe of these more recent recessions extended from July 1981 to November 1982 (“the Volcker recession”) and from December 2007 to June 2009 (“the financial crisis recession”).
In each of these deep recessions, the U.S. suffered major losses of GDP and national income, and the nation’s unemployment rate soared above 10 percent. These recessions were also the longest, each lasting more than 16 months.
Why is our exposure to recession high today? Recessions are typically caused by a contraction in aggregate expenditures on goods and services.
Household consumption spending and business investment spending on plant and equipment comprise approximately 80 percent of aggregate spending, the remainder accounted for principally by federal, state, and local government purchases of goods and services.
In recent months we have been witnessing declining consumer and business confidence, a wealth-destroying bear market in stocks, and an outlook for sharply higher interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve.
These forces work to reduce consumption and investment expenditures. And given federal U.S. fiscal initiatives expended during the COVID pandemic and the Putin war against Ukraine, the Biden administration may have exhausted its potential to use significant fiscal policy measures to aid the weakening economy.
By all indications, the Federal Reserve will be aggressively boosting interest rates this year at its July, September and November meetings in an all-out effort to bring down inflation.
A recession will likely be an unfortunate side effect of this effort to reduce inflation from its recent rate of almost 9% per year to an acceptable level of perhaps 2% to 3% per year.
With the aid of hindsight, we can say that the Federal Reserve has erred in the direction of excessive stimulus since COVID emerged as a serious problem in early 2020.
The Fed fell behind the curve, maintaining its short-term interest rate target below 0.50% from the onset of the pandemic until May 2022, while inflation was escalating toward its unacceptably high recent rate.
Going forward it is essential that the Federal Reserve conduct monetary policy with the paramount objective of bringing down inflation, even if this means it must push interest rates dramatically higher.
This effort will be costly. The likelihood of a “soft landing” is essentially nil. It is highly unlikely that inflation can be brought down to a tolerable level without experiencing a significant increase in unemployment.
Alternatively, if we allow inflation to continue to proceed at recent rates, we will likely become trapped in a costly wage-price spiral as high inflation expectations become firmly embedded among American households and firms.
If this happens, the cost of eventually bringing down inflation will be much higher than if we incur a recession now as the price for ending the ongoing intolerable rate of inflation.
From a long-term perspective, a recession of the average magnitude and duration of the dozen post-WWII recessions would be a price worth paying for success in bringing U.S. inflation down to an acceptable and sustainable level of 2% or 3% per year.
Lloyd B. Thomas is an adjunct professor of economics at MU and former economics department head at Kansas State University.