Working from home last week, I was reminded of the fact that our children primarily know and see us as mom or dad — not teacher, physician, nurse, business owner. Late in the week my youngest commented that I sure was working a lot. In reality, I wasn’t doing all that much more than I typically do on a weekday. This, however, was a different look to our time at home than my children were accustomed. I imagined it could be hard for them to see me so enthusiastically engaging and spending time with other people’s children. So, how do we do the work we are called to do while balancing the needs and expectations of our own families and children? Here are some ways we, and our children, can stay grounded when so much of our usual routine and lifestyle is up in the air.
1. Maintain routine
Children, and many adults, thrive in routine. For children, there is comfort and security in the consistency that routine provides. Maintaining as many of the routines from before schools closed as possible will help your children more surely navigate their day. Routines that we might find relatively easy to maintain include the morning and bedtime routines. Keeping these parts of the day as consistent as you can will get each day off to a predictable start and bring it to a more calming close for your children.
2. Carve out 1-on-1 time
This is so hard, I know, but pays huge dividends. Years ago a dear friend relayed how carving out just 15 minutes each day for each of her children decreased meltdowns, sibling conflict and undesirable behaviors while increasing connection and willingness of children to comply with parental requests, creating a more peaceful environment in the home. The key to this one-on-one time is to let the child lead. Try to avoid electronics and engage in activities that encourage dialogue, like Legos, puzzles, board or card games, drawing or coloring. You might be surprised at the topics that arise and are sure to reap the benefits of the connections made.
3. Give children chores
Asking children to assist with chores gives them a sense of purpose and importance in the community that is their family. Letting children take on some of the household responsibility also takes some daily and weekly tasks off your plate as a parent, which is sure to be helpful in this especially hectic time.
4. Give children choices
Many discipline frameworks, including the Love and Logic approach from Jim and Charles Fay, encourage parents to give children many small choices throughout the day. The rationale is that giving children these choices when they are young prepares them for decision making when they are older. It also gives them a sense of control, which can be beneficial at a time like this, when so much feels very much out of control. Keys to giving choices are:
- Give small choices when things are going well. Does the child want the red shirt or the blue shirt? Would they like milk or juice with their breakfast? For older children, do they want to do their math or reading first? Do they want to work at the dining room table or the living room?
- Make sure that you are OK with both of the choices given.
- Make sure both choices are appealing to the child.
Many of our classrooms utilize flexible and nontraditional seating in which children work in different areas of the room throughout the day. While having materials organized in a central location helps your child locate what they need, choosing where they work might more closely mirror the classroom environment and keep them from fatiguing throughout the day. Consider letting them do math at the table but curling up to read on the sofa.
5. Name feelings
Children, and maybe even adults, are experiencing a wave of emotions that they may not have experienced often in the past. We all need space to feel what we are feeling at any given time. The Girls on the Run program does a great job of teaching participants about their feelings, categorizing them as "comfortable" (happiness, joyfulness, contentedness, etc.) and "uncomfortable" (fear, worry, sadness, etc.). Labeling feelings in this way reduces shame and embarrassment that some feel when confronted with the uncomfortable feelings. With our young children it is important to give them the language and word for the feelings they are experiencing. Let them know that you hear them and appreciate the feelings they are experiencing, whatever those may be.
6. Stay connected
Children may be worried about the health and well-being of loved ones at this time. Take advantage of the many modes of communication available to us today. Provide time for children to connect with grandparents and other members of your extended family with phone calls, online video communications or even by sending letters in the mail if you are comfortable doing so. All of these efforts to reach out brighten everyone’s day.
7. Provide age appropriate explanations
Even our youngest children are aware that life has changed greatly in the last few weeks. My 2-year old niece asks to come to my house to play several times a week, crying when told that isn’t possible at this time. Her 3-year-old sister is able to understand there is a virus that can make people sick and we can play with cousins when the virus has passed.
It is important to answer our children’s questions, but we need to keep in mind their developmental ages and propensity for worry in our responses. Younger children will likely become quite anxious to learn of death toll projections. Older children can likely handle more detailed or scientific answers. Consider how much information is necessary to appease your child’s curiosity without ramping up their anxiety. You know your children best.
8. Process your fears
Take time to process your own fears and anxieties privately or out of earshot of your children. It is nearly impossible to completely conceal the weight we all bear right now from our children. They have an innate ability to sense our stress and it often weighs on them, showing through acting out behaviors, clinginess, or even tearfulness. Making sure we have an outlet with whom we can vent can bring us to our families a bit lighter and able to be more fully present with our children.
9. Decrease media exposure
We live in a time where our access to information is greater than any other time in history. While this has many benefits, it can be a source of anxiety and fear, as well. Some experts recommend limiting our own exposure to current events to an hour a day. Taking care to monitor what news comes into the eyes, ears, and minds of our children is important, too. They can’t unsee or unhear the news reports and, depending on their age, may find some of the things they see and hear to be frightening and confusing.
10. Be grateful
There are many benefits to gratitude, even and perhaps especially, during difficult times. As a family, take time on a regular basis to express gratitude. Meaningful ways to bring an attitude of gratitude to your home include:
- Saying thank you when someone does something kind.
- Doing something unexpected for a family member — take on one of their chores, make a special treat, etc.
- Start a gratitude jar in which members add slips of paper stating what they are thankful for. Share the jar at an evening meal once a week.
- Take a moment to reflect on those things for which you are grateful on a daily basis. Let your children hear what you are grateful for and give them the opportunity to express their gratitude, too.
In a recent social media post, Brené Brown said, “Anxiety is one of the most contagious emotions — that’s why it always takes down groups of people, not just individuals.” She also pointed out that calm is contagious, too, but it is a daily intention and practice. Understandably, the events of recent weeks have likely caused a spike in anxiety in most of our workplaces and homes. As we start a new week, may you and yours find the space, courage, and strength needed to create, and be, calm in this never before seen kind of storm.
Dawn Brown is a fifth-grade teacher at Columbia Independent School. This piece was originally published on the school's blog at cislions.org. Reprinted with permission.