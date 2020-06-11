On a cold day in March 2019, I sat in MU’s Speakers Circle listening to fellow students scream about our Republican elected officials. “(Expletive) Governor Parson,” “(Expletive) Josh Hawley!” Why were they cursing Missouri’s Republican leadership? They said the GOP cared more about profits than the planet, that capitalism and its adherents were responsible for the environmental degradation taking place around the world.
All I could think was: “I’m a conservative and a Republican and I care about these things, too. What gives?” The left has gotten away with this rhetoric for far too long because Republicans remained silent instead of championing policies that better our economy and protect our ecosystems, policies that aren’t inconsistent with traditional, conservative ideals.
I am a senior at MU studying Natural Resources Science and Management. I am a policy research and outreach clerk at Renew Missouri and the state coordinator for the American Conservation Coalition’s campus program. I am also a proud Republican who believes the party’s next priorities should look greener.
In Missouri, clean energy jobs are on the rise. In 2018, there were 55,869 employed Missourians in this sector, which saw 2.9% growth in employment from the previous year. As renewable energy and efficiency technology improves, clean sources of electricity such as solar and wind are becoming cheaper alternatives to traditional coal power plants.
There are other benefits to clean energy that should get the GOP’s attention. Respiratory diseases can be directly linked to air pollution produced by fossil fuel emissions. These externalized costs of non-renewable energy lower certain factors of quality of life for many of our citizens. These health costs add an extra toll to our health system, and if Republicans are interested in cutting down the cost of government programs like Medicaid and Medicare, improving air quality through advancing renewable energy is a critical step.
Any smart financial investor will tell you to diversify your portfolio. The rise of renewable energy provides us with a unique opportunity to diversify our energy portfolio. On sunny days, solar will provide. On windy days, wind energy will thrive. Diversification is important for security purposes. Renewable energy is domestically produced. Situations like the recent drop in oil prices brought on by the pandemic and global competition make it clear our country should not be so reliant on fuel sources found outside our borders. Renewable energy has made energy independence more possible for families, neighborhoods and communities. This gives individuals the freedom to break away from monopolized utility companies. This is truly living off the grid, the Libertarian dream. Free market enthusiasts should not be going silent when their interests collide with the heavy influence of the monopoly utilities. Supporting such oppressive business models is not capitalism, it’s corporatism.
Ideas like “climate change” are becoming more popular among the younger voter base. A poll done by the American Conservation Coalition of 1,000 voters ages 18 to 35 indicated that 77% of right-leaning voters and 90% of independents thought climate change was an important issue. Most interestingly, 53% of left-leaning respondents reported that they’d consider voting for a Republican if the candidate provided climate change policies. This is a massive voting demographic that is being ignored. If the GOP is interested in attracting a new base of voters, it needs to consider these issues more seriously if the party wishes to keep winning elections.
The longer Republicans ignore these issues, the more likely radical proposals like the Green New Deal will rise in popularity. Without alternative solutions, voters will turn to what is available. By simply avoiding these topics, Republicans and conservatives have deprived ourselves of great intellectual debates on how our principles apply to unique problems such as climate change and renewable energy. In Missouri today, we have important legal questions to answer regarding topics like eminent domain and how it interacts with the transmission of clean power. Instead of using this subject as an opportunity to grow Missouri’s infrastructure and job base, the Republican-led House tried to prevent any kind of progress on that front. Even with legislative maneuvers done in the dead of night, their plan failed.
If the GOP wants to discredit those marching students on college campuses, Republicans need to start offering alternatives and champion clean energy.
Dalton Archer is a policy intern for Renew Missouri and is state coordinator for the American Conservation Coaltion, a national group working to bring environmental issues to conservative lawmakers. He is also treasurer for MU’s College Republicans.