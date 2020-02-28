At a time when “brain drain” — the exodus of talented students and young workers from small towns across America — already puts rural businesses at a disadvantage, it is more important than ever for those businesses to have access to a broad pool of applicants that can help meet their workforce needs. Student interns can be an important part of the solution to this challenge.
Contemporary job seekers have access to a wealth of employment opportunities and services, including virtual job fairs, at their fingertips. Consequently, businesses that do not have a significant online presence – which includes many small, rural businesses — are less likely to register on their radar. Sure, job fairs still present a significant opportunity to find potential interns, but they take place infrequently and often come at a great cost. Employers must have meaningful engagement with prospective employees if they want to build their workforce pipeline.
Research recently carried out by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, whose Missouri 2030 strategic initiative aims to guide Missouri toward becoming a global leader in economic development, clearly shows that the state’s workforce is a chief concern for employers. This research also confirms that “brain drain” is a real problem with serious impacts on businesses and communities and that better ways are needed to connect businesses with potential workers.
To address these issues, Missouri Intern Connect was developed by the Missouri Chamber in partnership with the MU Extension Business Development Program. A free online resource that connects businesses with the interns they want to reach, Missouri Intern Connect works as a social network in which information about interested students (names, majors, hometowns, type of internship desired) can be accessed by businesses that need interns but cannot reach them in traditional ways. Because both employers and students may post information, this tool can serve as a “one stop shop” for Missouri businesses and students alike.
The platform is rooted in studies that show social media is becoming a more dominant source of information than traditional newscasts or newspaper articles. This is true not only for the news of the day, but also for the employment marketplace. For businesses struggling to attract interns, embracing social media as a tool to make connections is critical. More important than any one resource, however, is the recognition by employers that they must meet young people where they are. And today they are online, where distance is no obstacle.
This is as true of internships as it is of permanent job postings, and it is difficult to overstate the value of internships in meeting workforce needs. Their importance has been noted in surveys by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, which reported 40% of new college hires occur via employers’ own internship programs.
For businesses, internships are a great way to train and nurture future employees. For students, they are an important point of entry to a fulfilling career, as well as an opportunity to gain valuable experience and a wealth of skills while helping meet a company’s needs. In some cases, an internship may even lead to a career they had not previously thought possible.
As Missouri strives to build its economy, drive innovation and increase prosperity across the state, it is more important than ever that employers and our emerging workforce are on the same page, brought together by common interest rather than driven apart by distance. Missouri Intern Connect is one tool that can close that distance and help Missouri achieve its workforce goals.
Robert Schwartz is an instructor in the MU Extension Business Development Program. Kelly Dyer, with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also works in the Small Business & Technology Development Center at MU Extension.