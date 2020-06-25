Columbia Public School District is leaving parents with a stark decision: Expose your families to an unnecessary risk of contracting coronavirus, or settle for at-home, online education for your children. The decision can only be worse for staff and teachers who must choose between being exposed or walking away from their job.
In the course of the current pandemic, research has repeatedly confirmed that wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to reduce transmission of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to “wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” Settings exactly, one would think, like a school. Walmart workers are required to wear masks while their interactions with customers are generally fleeting. Would we not expect that students, teachers and staff at our public schools, where interactions are much more intimate and prolonged, would at least have the same requirements?
According to the district, apparently not. Masks play little role in the district’s plan to hold classes in the fall, and where masks are mentioned, there is usually an immediate proviso that clarifies that the district would never require masks to be worn. It seems that the district is more concerned about offending the sensitivities of anti-mask activists than keeping children and employees safe.
In the section titled “Masks,” the document suggests that employees are “strongly encouraged” (not required) to wear masks when outside their “stable group,” then follows up with the claim that they do not need to wear masks when in their classrooms or departments. In short, in the context where people have the closest contact, the district claims masks are unnecessary.
There is no mention of masks for students or faculty and staff in the section of the document on prekindergarten through fifth grade education. Not one.
Notes on the plans for secondary education state that: “Those who are identified to have a fever and/or cough may be instructed to wear an appropriate mask, use hand sanitizer, and go to a designated area to be picked up by parents and sent home.”
Let’s think about this. Studies show that many people who carry coronavirus are asymptomatic and yet contagious. Others carry the virus for days before becoming symptomatic. As such, to be most effective, masks need to be worn prior to the appearance of symptoms. But the district’s policy moves in the opposite direction, only mentioning masks when discussing people explicitly already identified with symptoms. Even in those cases, the document only says that such people “may” be instructed to wear masks. And for anyone worried that this might constitute a substantive claim despite its manifest pusillanimity, the document immediately follows with its boilerplate avoidance of responsibility: “If a child or a parent/guardian refuses to wear a mask, the school will not force an individual to wear a mask.” This is a document which refuses to promise that even those with a cough and fever will be required to wear masks. Better to expose everyone to the virus than require a reality-based course of action that may offend the parent or student.
In case one thinks that this must be a misreading of the policy, the absurdity repeats itself in summary while treating travel on school busses: “STA bus drivers will watch for continued coughing and may request a student sit in a designated area on the bus and wear a mask. If a child refuses to wear a mask, the driver will not force the child to wear a mask.”
We expect from our educational institutions that they not just educate but make educated decisions. Here, Columbia Public Schools has an opportunity to do both. It could use this as an opportunity to teach its students about public health and social responsibility. It could be an example of what it looks like to follow data-driven policy. But it appears to lack the moral courage to do so. Shame on the district.The district’s plan is available at online at www.cpsk12.org.
Kevin Carnahan is a professor of philosophy and religion at Central Methodist University.