In the last weeks of my junior year, before the coronavirus pandemic threw us into a six-month spring break, my AP U.S. History class was right in the middle of a unit on the Gilded Age and, by extension, its impact on American laborers. Through my teacher, Mr. Fischer, I became familiar with working class groups like the Knights of Labor and some of its affiliated activists, such as William Jennings Bryan and Mary Elizabeth Lease. Regarding the latter, Mr. Fischer even asserted that her exceptional oratory skills could have set her up to run for president — if you ignore the fact that her birthday is Sept. 11, 1850.
Truth be told, his relaxed-yet-engaging lessons on the evolution of wage work in America are the only reason I know much at all about labor laws on either a state or federal level.
A Venn diagram comparing the number of high schoolers with jobs and the number of high schoolers with jobs who took AP U.S. History at Rock Bridge High School with Mr. Fischer would look like a drop in the ocean. With the average American finding a first job at just 15.5 years old, schools must implement a mandatory, comprehensive, practical way to teach students their rights and restrictions as they begin to secure employment.
If parents, counselors and teachers truly believe high school is a transitional period to ‘the real world,’ as they so-often scold, they have a responsibility to prepare youth for the workforce — it is now a staple of adolescence.
Because most people do not have a college education before the age of 18, high schoolers tend to work jobs in food service or retail. Just this January, Chipotle paid $1 million in fines in just the state of Massachusetts for egregious child labor violations. Stores across the state saw hundreds of minors working almost 50-hour weeks and nine-hour days. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s investigation, Chipotle has broken child labor laws an estimated 13,000 times across all 50 states. In recent years, other chains like Qdoba, McDonalds and Burger King have also been slapped with hefty fines after similar scandals: namely, teenagers working hours so late, it was quite literally criminal.
Multimillion-dollar companies depend on the naivety of youth. Overworking and underpaying children, who very well may be paying bills at home or caring for younger siblings, with the threat of termination or reduced hours is a perfect way to secure cheap labor. It becomes even easier to overwork a child when they do not know that they are, theoretically, allowed to set appropriate limits without repercussions. And yet, education is only a first step toward improving life for American workers.
An educated populace is much more equipped to consolidate, build political power and unionize. Historically, unions have secured some of the working class’s greatest wins: the eight-hour work day, the fight for equal pay and the abolition of child sweatshops. But dozens of pro-corporation, anti-worker laws, both on federal and state levels, gutted the power these unions once leveraged over politicians and companies.
Quickly, the elite learned that preventing workers from organizing would keep power, money and capital concentrated in the hands of the few. This explains why it is common for companies to disseminate anti-union training to its executives and managers. It explains the prevalence of right-to-work laws and employment-at-will policies, both of which are directly antagonistic toward unions. It explains why, despite the fact that inequality is on a steady rise and wages are stagnant, overall union membership in the United States is still declining.
Substantive change must take form in disruptive, sweeping waves. Sending people into the workforce with a clear knowledge of their rights sends a ripple through the status quo: the high schoolers who learn these laws grow into well-informed adults, armed with the drive to vote for policies and candidates who will protect workers, as well as the ability to write up ballot initiatives and even organize strikes.
The only way we, as Americans, can internalize the everyday impact labor laws have on our lives, is if we take them off the back burner and put them in our classrooms.
Saly Seye is a senior at Rock Bridge High School. She enjoys writing and is president of RBHS’ Young Democrats.