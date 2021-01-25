I must admit that I have learned more about viruses and transmission in the last 10 months than I ever thought I would need to know.

Because I do not have a background in science— my degrees are in business and behavioral sciences — I realize that I need to rely on the “experts” in the field in order to understand. So, I turn to people like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, Dr. (Michael) Osterholm and my friend Sheryl, who is an infectious disease doctor, to inform myself on the subject.

After spending a 30-plus year career as a college administrator, I developed a deep appreciation for research and the rigors of the scientific method in producing evidence to support or refute theories and test hypotheses.

So whenever I hear someone claim that “masks don’t work to stop the transmission of COVID,” I first assume that perhaps that individual doesn’t have a background in science, either. This past week, I read a comment from freshman Rep. Lisa Thomas, R-Lake of the Ozarks, in an article concerning the outbreak of COVID-19 in the legislature in which she claimed that “Masks don’t keep you from having viruses transmitted. It’s like expecting a chain link fence to stop a BB; it’s not going to happen.”

Initial assumption: no science background. So I turned to Google to find out. Imagine my surprise — a degree in biology and two degrees in psychology (a social science), a residency at MU Medical School in Clinical Psychology, medical director of the Missouri Physicians Health Program, member of the Governing Council of the Missouri State Medical Association and a member of AMA. Also, a member of the Red Cross Board and Boone County Mental Health Board of Trustees.

I don’t know how many of these activities are current, but nonetheless, I am dumbfounded. There is plenty of science-based evidence supporting the efficacy of mask wearing. Granted, some masks work better than others and they must be worn properly. And granted, mask wearing is not a perfect substitute for social distancing — which the legislative chambers don’t offer. But science does show that masks do reduce emissions of droplets and help decrease the inhalation of droplets.

I wonder if Ms. Thomas is choosing to ignore the science or are we really talking about politics. Would Ms. Thomas not wear a mask in her psychiatry practice? At in-person board meetings? During legislative sessions that don’t provide for social distancing?

So far, I have been fortunate to escape COVID. I choose to mask up and social distance in public because I choose to believe the scientists and the science. As importantly, I choose to be a concerned citizen — concerned for myself and those in my community with whom I come in contact. Until we’ve reached “herd immunity” with the COVID-19 virus, it is the least that I can do — aloing with keeping up with my science lessons.

Linda Smith is a Columbia resident and former college administrator.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you