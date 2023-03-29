The determination of Missouri’s ruling Republicans to muzzle public opinion has officially become a parody of itself.
A new lawsuit alleges that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft improperly rejected a proposed citizen ballot initiative — a game Ashcroft has played before to block the public from voting on proposals he dislikes.
But this one is especially ironic: The proposed referendum Ashcroft is quashing seeks to ask voters to prevent the legislature from making it more difficult for citizens to amend the state constitution by referendum.
Numerous bills are pending in Jefferson City right now that would make it harder for citizens to overrule their legislators with ballot measures.
It’s lawmakers’ cynical response to a series of referendums the public has passed in recent years to overrule the legislature on issues like marijuana, labor rights, the minimum wage and government transparency.
With many voters now clamoring for an up-or-down vote by the public regarding Missouri’s oppressive new abortion ban, these lawmakers have clearly decided it’s time to clamp down on this particular avenue of democracy.
As secretary of state, Ashcroft approves or denies applications to get citizen-driven initiatives on the ballot, based on what are supposed to be standardized procedural rules.
If he denies a ballot initiative, state law says he’s supposed to do so within 15 days of receiving the proposed ballot and give the petitioner his reasons for the rejection.
As reported by The Kansas City Star, Columbia resident Harry Cooper filed suit last week in Cole County after Ashcroft rejected his proposed ballot petition.
The petition sought to create a ballot referendum to allow citizens to vote on a plan to restrict lawmakers from changing the ballot-initiative process to make it more difficult.
According to the suit, Ashcroft’s office initially approved Cooper’s petition language, but later rejected it without explanation. It alleges that rejection came outside the 15-day window set by statute for such rejections.
Ashcroft’s office says only that the matter is under review.
None of this is proof that Ashcroft, a likely candidate for governor next year, is running interference for legislative Republicans who want to make it harder for citizens to weigh in. But context is important.
Ashcroft in recent years has repeatedly rejected, for questionable reasons, petitions seeking to put abortion on the ballot, or has played procedural games to hamper petitioners’ efforts.
Last year, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Ashcroft used an unconstitutional set of laws in his effort to shorten the time frame that pro-choice petitioners had to collect signatures.
In short, Ashcroft has demonstrated that he’s not above using his official powers as the state’s election chief to thumb the scales for his party’s ideological agenda.
The courts should bear that in mind as they consider this lawsuit. So should next year’s voters.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.
