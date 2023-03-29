The determination of Missouri’s ruling Republicans to muzzle public opinion has officially become a parody of itself.

A new lawsuit alleges that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft improperly rejected a proposed citizen ballot initiative — a game Ashcroft has played before to block the public from voting on proposals he dislikes.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you