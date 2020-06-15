I wanted to make a point to acknowledge the Columbia Police Department’s approach to the local protests against the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and all of the other people of color who have been killed by police officers, as well as the overall police brutality in this country.
From what I have observed while attending protests and marches in Columbia, and from friends’ reports, the Columbia police officers are making a presence but staying back and letting protesters express themselves, as is their right. From what I have seen, the officers are taking a hands-off supportive stance, and I greatly appreciate that. I was also heartened to hear the officers stopped to pray with some protesters.
This is what we need to see all over the country. This is following the right to assemble, the right to free speech. I have no idea why police forces have so much hate in other areas. It is a systemic problem that they are being forced to address now that the people will no longer tolerate. When I thanked an officer at a protest and told her that it was heart-wrenching to see all of the police brutality in this country, she said the officers here felt the same way. I talked to her about it being a systemic problem and not the old “a few bad apples,” as were her words, mentioning these are not isolated incidents that are only happening in certain places. She agreed this was the case. People are being brutalized and killed all over the country by police officers. So I wanted to express my acknowledgment that the Columbia police officers are taking a supportive stance. She said to let her know if anything was unsafe. I mentioned what I see being unsafe in other areas of the country are the police officers actions toward protesters. Once again, she agreed.
Thank you, Columbia, for being a place where people’s rights are upheld in times of unrest. Thank you to the officers for doing your jobs. And I look forward to the days ahead when this country will have a better system for supporting its people, for treating everyone humanely and as equals, for a day when we have community systems in place that are positive, supportive, uplifting and proactive instead of controlling, hateful and punitive. Thank you to all of the citizens who are on the front lines standing up to this injustice — all of the people in this country and around the world. To those who are exposing the insidious nature of the current system of policing, those being beaten and even killed in this fight for change: Thank you.
Suzanne Norton is a concerned citizen who believes in social justice and peace. She is a teacher of peaceful practices and mindfulness and a meditation coach.