“Taking People With You: The Only Way to Make Big Things Happen” is the title of David Novak’s book on leadership. Novak is the co-founder and CEO of Yum! (think KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell).
A fellow alum, he has also been a great supporter of MU, establishing the Novak Leadership Institute.
As we consider the future of our university, we would do well to keep in mind the core message in his book: You can’t lead a great organization of any size without empathy, getting your people aligned, enthusiastic and focused relentlessly on the mission.
A few months ago, MU welcomed UM System President Mun Choi to his new role as interim chancellor.
Yet as we approach a Board of Curators meeting that will decide whether his interim role should be made permanent, I find myself very concerned about what success will look like if he is the one shaping it.
Like the interim chancellor, I am deeply invested in the success of MU as an institution. After completing my graduate degrees there and a successful career at two other Association of American Universities schools, I returned to MU out of a desire to contribute to the university and help improve the lives of all Missourians.
The interim chancellor recently shared his view on the responsibilities of university administrators: “If you are a leader, a senior leader at the university, and you don’t agree with the philosophy of the university or you don’t trust the motivations of the senior leaders, then I think you should leave.”
If this position strikes you as being at odds with our university’s values, I share this sentiment. I would like to draw attention to the very first value the university seeks to embody: Respect.
Our value statement declares and I wholeheartedly agree that “A hallmark of our community is respect — for the process by which we seek truths and for those who engage in that process. Such respect is essential for nurturing the free and open discourse, exploration and creative expression that characterize a university.”
Yet, the interim chancellor has put staff members on notice that disagreement with one’s superiors will now be viewed as disrespectful by definition and grounds for dismissal. Moreover, he strikes at the very core by declaring such disagreements to be directly damaging to the institution.
It seems that Choi demands not respect but unquestioning obedience. Previously, there might have been room to question whether this is truly aligned with MU’s values. But at his university, this is disrespectful.
With respect being of such paramount importance to MU as a whole and to Choi personally, one would expect him to scrupulously accord respect to university faculty and staff. Yet, his recent actions give me cause to question this.
Just days before the promotion and tenure decisions were finalized for the year, Choi revised the evaluation criteria, drastically increasing the expectations for research expenditures and grant applications without the changes being communicated beforehand.
I see no respect for either process or people in this: This year’s cohort, after years working toward a goal that was suddenly yanked away, had no chance to do anything about their — suddenly lacking — performance.
Even for next year’s faculty cohort, it is impossible to adjust in time for turning in their dossier. Imagine how a sales executive would feel if their targets were increased an hour before the annual performance review.
Choi showed neither respect nor care for the established process. He decided to ignore the unanimously positive recommendations of the advisory committees for several faculty. He offered no explanation why this change is immediately necessary without a notice or grace period, leaving faculty stranded and disrespecting the efforts of everyone involved.
The message is clear: Advisory committees and faculty don’t deserve respect.
The final issue I would like to draw attention to is the recent dismissal of Dean Kathryn Chval, a decision partly behind the outcry Choi found so disrespectful. He would say this decision was made “in the best interest of the institution” and have us accept it without question or even comment. Yet, question it I must.
Under Chval’s leadership, the College of Education rose from No. 131 in the 2014 US News & World Report to No. 36 in 2020. Fundraising for the 2019 fiscal year reached 315% of the annual goal, making it the best fundraising year in the college’s history.
Despite this very much abridged list of accomplishments (see a list of pride points here), the interim chancellor felt that the dean was not someone he wanted on the university’s leadership team.
More concerning yet has been his response to those voicing disagreement with his decisions. Choi has done anything but unite the university community.
By naming specific community members he thought were “disrespectful” to him, he created reasonable fears that the named individuals would be retaliated against. This action also gives rise to a culture of intimidation, with faculty and staff wondering who would be targeted next.
It seems there are two competing visions for the future of our university. In one, disagreements are stamped out; freedoms are only retained so long as they are not inconvenient to the people in power, but an outward appearance of unity of purpose is projected.
In the other vision, disagreements are seen as a necessary part of embracing diversity; freedoms are treated as paramount to the educational and academic process, and unity of purpose is achieved through empathetic and inclusive leadership committed to “taking people with you.”
Despite what the interim chancellor might tell you, he’s not the final authority on which vision should prevail. We are, and you are.
If he is fair and unbiased in applying his own leadership philosophy, he must also be subject to it. He has publicly dissented from and undermined the MU core value of respect on numerous occasions.
A leader who does not agree with the values of the institution should step down.
Johannes Strobel is professor, School of Information Science & Learning Technologies, MU College of Education and Lifetime Member of the Missouri Alumni Association.