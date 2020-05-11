As mid-May approaches there will be a silent sigh of relief across much of Missouri.
The 2019–20 school year will be officially over. Public schools will figure out how to let students come to school to collect their things. And across much of the state, we can stop pretending that any public education is being provided.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a COVID-19 information page with plenty of resources and FAQs but no real direction for what public school districts are supposed to be doing in the wake of the statewide closure April 9.
According to DESE, “we are simply asking our school leaders to continue to be creative, innovative and persistent in their pursuit to reach students with some kind of academic opportunity.” Pretty vague.
Other states have taken a different approach. Florida has provided $200 stipends to teachers who complete virtual instruction training. And Vermont launched a statewide online learning platform that any district can access.
We know this lack of guidance has resulted in some districts developing solid plans to have teachers take attendance, teach and grade student work. Far too many others have simply posted resources and links and left it up to principals to figure it out.
Plenty of districts make it clear on their websites that all work is optional and ungraded. Teachers are free to innovate but in some districts are only required to work three hours per day.
There is no doubt that many Missouri public school teachers are incredibly invested in their students and doing their level best to stay in contact and teach them. But how many others waited it out because this isn’t what they signed up for 25 years ago? Not everyone wanted to jump onto Zoom or Schoology. How are they supposed to convince students to complete work that won’t be graded?
In every district that stopped grading schoolwork at the end of March, the burden really fell to parents. Create a schedule! Click on these resources! Do a fun activity from this list! Print out these worksheets and have your child fill them out!
That may have worked well for some parents, but for others it probably worked, if it worked at all, for a couple of weeks at most.
As a result, a lot of Missouri public school students ended up with a four- or five-month break from any real schooling. Will this cause long-term damage to their academic careers?
Certainly, for those who were already behind. Not so much for those who were doing fine. While this school year is all but over, we need to get really honest about next year.
Buildings may well close again. We need a better plan to make sure that all students can continue their education regardless.
When responsibility for education shifts away from schools and toward parents, authority and resources should move as well.
We should stop sending state funding to districts and schools that can’t seem to provide an education without a school building and send it directly to parents in the form of an educational scholarship or voucher instead.
“Parental involvement” has taken on a new meaning this spring, and it’s time for the Missouri legislature to get over its reluctance to put parents in charge.
Susan Pendergrass is director of research and education policy at the Show-Me Institute.