Missouri has a death wish.
When it comes to fighting COVID-19, our leaders have failed to achieve some of the most basic precautions taken by other states. Missouri has lagged behind in testing for the virus. We are only testing those with severe symptoms, ignoring the fact that people without symptoms can still spread the disease. We have failed to expand Medicaid, leaving Missourians who contract the illness uninsured and vulnerable to overwhelming medical debt. And, most importantly, Gov. Parson has yet to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
A stay-at-home order mandates all nonessential businesses closed and requires people to remain at home except for necessary errands. Staying at home is essential for preventing disease transmission and for “flattening the curve;” that is, ensuring that the virus does not spread so quickly that it overwhelms the health care system.
One of the key symptoms of COVID-19 is severe difficulty breathing, so many patients require ventilators to assist them. Without a ventilator, patients die from suffocation. They simply cannot get enough air to stay alive.
Hospitals have limited resources. There are only a certain number of hospital beds (most of which are full most of the time) and there are not nearly enough ventilators to go around. As a result, health care providers in China, Italy and now New York have had to make nightmarish choices about who deserves a ventilator and who is left to die. If Missouri leaders do not take action now, our health care providers will be in the same boat. California, the first state to issue a stay-at-home order, has fared better than other states. Its health care system is struggling, but not overwhelmed. History shows us how important flattening the curve is. During the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, the St. Louis Health Commissioner, Max Starkloff, shuttered businesses and wrote an editorial in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch urging people to stay home.
These actions, though unpopular, left St. Louis far better off than Philadelphia, whose public health director refused to take such measures. In this current crisis, mayors have protected public health by issuing stay-at-home orders from St. Louis to Kansas City.
Despite these mayors’ leadership, Gov. Parson has refused to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, choosing instead to prioritize economic interests over Missourians’ lives. In a recent news conference, Gov. Parson expressed concern that a stay-at-home order would leave the economy “in worse shape than ever.”
Gov. Parson’s insistence on keeping our businesses open sends Missourians a misguided message — that they are safe to continue life as usual — and that message is deadly.
Some Republicans do not care. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently suggested that elderly people should be willing to die to keep the economy thriving. By contrast, I suspect that most Texans, and indeed most Missourians, would rather keep their family members healthy and risk a recession than keep their investments alive at a loved one’s expense.
Beyond that, failing to require Missourians to stay at home places our health care providers at risk. They are on the front lines of this crisis, seeing people suffering and dying at alarming rates, but they are not receiving adequate protection. Our providers are begging the government for personal protective equipment, items like masks and gloves that prevent the disease from spreading to them while they care for others. Not only have our officials turned a deaf ear, but they refuse to take the steps necessary to prevent people from becoming sick in the first place. Meanwhile, they hail health care providers as "heroes," substituting hollow accolades for effective protection.
We don’t need our health care providers to be heroes. The term "hero" invokes a sense of invulnerability possessed by the Marvel superheroes of our childhood. But health care providers are merely human beings who muster the courage each day to work hard to help suffering people. They witness senseless deaths. They call family members to help patients say goodbye. They remain isolated from their own families, sacrificing much-needed hugs from their children to keep them disease-free. They are sacrificing for us; we must sacrifice for them. But political divides and partisan politics have muddied the message, allowing some Missourians to downplay the coronavirus because they mistakenly believe that it is nothing more than the flu.
The lives of our friends, neighbors, family members and health care providers are at risk. Will our elected officials take measures to protect vulnerable Missourians? Will our governor insist that we stay at home to save our health care providers struggling on the front lines? Who will protect the protectors? And if no one stands up to care for them, who will protect us when they are gone?
Liz Chiarello is an associate professor of sociology at Saint Louis University and a Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. She is a medical sociologist who focuses on the impact of social problems on health care professionals.