Imagine you are buckled into your space vehicle, ready to travel to an unknown planet.
Despite your years of experience and training, you know that this flight is likely to be especially challenging, even fraught with danger.
You calm yourself in the knowledge that you are not alone, that there is a crew of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals on the ground who will monitor each stage of the mission and whose first concern is your safe return to Earth.
As the engines fire up, you hear the reassuring voice of ground control: “We Are One” the voice is saying just as you notice smoke billowing through the floor.
“ASLIN, we have a problem,” you say and repeat with increasing urgency until you realize that you are engaged in a one-sided conversation. Mission Control doesn’t hear you.
All systems are go, based upon what they see on their computer monitors and what they hear from each other in the control room.
Such is the cognitive dissonance many teachers in Columbia are experiencing as they follow the news while simultaneously preparing for the approaching school year: New cases of COVID-19 are surging, more than ever among young people.
Yet Mission Control in Columbia Public Schools seems unable to learn from other places in the world where these challenges have been met with some level of success or from the horror stories out of cities overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Despite clear evidence that wearing masks could limit the spread of the virus, thereby allowing schools and businesses a greater chance of being open, school leadership didn't until recently consider requiring them, apparently based on questionable assumptions about whether some groups of students could, or would, comply.
(Children in Illinois could, but ours couldn’t?) To develop truly informed decisions going forward, Columbia Public Schools would do well to elicit input not only from the scientific community but also from those who know students best: their teachers.
It wasn’t always a one-way conversation. Board policy is meant to “establish channels for the intercommunication of ideas among the professional and support staff, the administration and the board regarding the operation of the schools.”
But instead of an honest and open exchange of ideas, teachers and their representatives have for years been shut out of meaningful discussions with the board and district leadership, with worrisome results.
The only way to open our schools safely is to change the top-down way of operating and to actively involve teachers in those plans.
By engaging with teachers now, and by carving out enough time to consider the myriad questions they have, district leaders can simultaneously anticipate problems and restore trust, which is currently tenuous.
The devil is truly in the details, and teachers must be actively involved if the school year is to proceed with any success. How will teachers monitor safe distances between themselves and students, or among them?
Will they be expected to measure distances, disinfect books and document what occurs to whom in their rooms? If a teacher is forced into quarantine because of a case in one class, then returns only to be reexposed in another, will she be again forced to quarantine, perhaps repeatedly, potentially using up her limited sick time and eventually having her pay docked?
What will be the signal that a school must close completely? Earlier communication to teachers seemed to indicate that there will be no adjustments to sick time. Those same messages warned teachers, per board policy, that they must be in their assigned classrooms or face penalties.
What schools all over this country need is scientifically informed and steady leadership from government, as well as resources to weather the storm to come.
In the lamentable absence of those supports, it is all the more imperative that teachers and scientists be invited to the table as the hard decisions are made.
Members of the Columbia School Board, especially those with no experience in a classroom, should reach out beyond the echo chamber on Worley Street to talk to teachers and hear what they have to say. They may be surprised to find a wealth of knowledge and crucially important questions that can help inform their decisions.
They may also pick up on the anxiety among many who wonder whether they will be safe in their classrooms and whether their employer will take all possible steps to protect them, per health department recommendations.
But most important, leaders of Columbia Public Schools must create the time and space to listen to teachers and involve them actively in preparations, even if that means a delay to starting the year for students.
They need to gain the confidence of all stakeholders before they can contemplate opening school.
The countdown has begun. Will we have liftoff?
Alison Kaiser is a newly retired Columbia Public Schools teacher and resident of Columbia.