This is a tale of forest bathing and killer cells. How can you resist?
For those who might feel a little uneasy about what the practice of forest bathing demands, rest assured that no water is involved unless it is dew, and that, beyond your jacket, there is no removal of clothing in the woods. Rather, it is a personal deep-dive immersion in nature.
As a forest bather, you enter woodlands with no agenda. You are relaxing, breathing deeply and mindfully engaging all your senses.
You might notice the dance of leaf shadow, the scent of the path released by your footsteps, the forest’s continuous source-less rustle, a caressing breeze, and the relished taste of a purloined berry.
You get the picture. Quiet, contemplative appreciation of nature and your place in it.
Forest bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s — the government’s response to concerns that the working population’s increasing time at computer screens was causing dangerous levels of technostress.
A campaign/practice dubbed shinrin-yoku — forest bathing — by the director general of the Agency of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries encouraged workers to get out and spend more time in nature.
In addition to assumed health benefits of doing so, the government also saw it as a chance to grow citizen appreciation for the country’s forests.
As campaigns go, it was reasonably easy to implement. Fully 67% of Japan is forested, and Shinto, the country’s indigenous religion, reveres nature.
When shinrin-yoku was launched, there was little empirical evidence that time spent in nature would alleviate stress, but the science followed along.
Subsequent research showed the practice of forest bathing resulted in lowering heart rate, blood pressure and stress hormone levels.
It also was shown to increase human focus capacity and to reduce attention fatigue in children. A Profile of Mood States test administered to forest bathers showed a decrease in depression, anger, confusion and fatigue.
Japanese workers could opt for a doctor’s prescription of forest bathing rather than taking, for example, blood pressure medication.
In her career as a research social scientist in the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, Kathleen Wolf has extensively examined human response to outdoor spaces. Her recent research has focused on the connection of nature with human health and wellness.
On the topic of forest bathing, Wolf, who will be the featured speaker at Mizzou Botanic Garden’s 2022 Jacqueline Jones Lecture the evening of Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in MU’s Monsanto Auditorium, said one of the most surprising aspects of human response in regard to the practice is the depth of research findings, including its association with an increase in natural killer cells, which are elements of the immune system.
“Preliminary work shows that [NK cells] are activated by phytoncides,” Wolf said. Phytoncides are airborne chemical compounds emitted by trees to protect themselves from bacterial, fungal and insect threats.
“The theory is that people breathe in phytoncides and their immune systems are boosted.”
NK cells kill human tumor- and virus-infected cells. A 2005 study by Qing Li of Tokyo’s Nippon Medical School found that during a three-day, two-night forest bathing trip, bathers’ NK cell activity increased by 53.2%, and NK cell numbers increased by 50%. Measurements showed benefits persisted for 30 days.
A caveat to this research is that results are based on the phytoncides released by the pine, birch and oak species endemic to Japan. More research is necessary to determine if our native species elicit the same level of response.
When initiating oneself to forest bathing, one option is to participate in a guided session.
The Texas-based Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, founded in 2012, is one of the most prominent groups offering both guide training and access to professional guides, including remotely led experiences.
That is not to say you can’t just take yourself out for a solo bathe. Remember, you are disconnecting from your hectic life and reconnecting to nature with your senses.
You can ramble or you can sit in one place. Plan to give yourself as much time as possible. Be still and pay attention. Look closely at all there is to see.
Close your eyes and take deep breaths and relish the scents of the understory. Listen to the birdsong. Touch the bark of a tree and the moss growing at its feet.
Some bathers like to return to the same spot repeatedly. Others prefer to bathe around.
There is no one way to forest bathe and absolutely no harm in giving it a try. What have you got to lose besides your stress?
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.