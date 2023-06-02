Wise parents the world over take pride in watching their late adolescents grow in maturity, even while adolescents struggle to meet the challenges of hormonal shifts, changing emotions, and strong impulses.

At age 19 on June 22, 2000, Michael Tisius was too young to drink alcohol legally, but he is scheduled for execution June 6 for murders he committed that summer day. Michael Tisius committed horrible crimes, fatally shooting deputies Leon Egley and Jason Acton during an attempted breakout from the Randolph County Jail.

