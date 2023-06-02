Wise parents the world over take pride in watching their late adolescents grow in maturity, even while adolescents struggle to meet the challenges of hormonal shifts, changing emotions, and strong impulses.
At age 19 on June 22, 2000, Michael Tisius was too young to drink alcohol legally, but he is scheduled for execution June 6 for murders he committed that summer day. Michael Tisius committed horrible crimes, fatally shooting deputies Leon Egley and Jason Acton during an attempted breakout from the Randolph County Jail.
Tisius was groomed by fellow detaineee Roy Vance, eight years older than Tisius and serving time for a previous attempted escape, while Michael served time for a relatively minor offense. After release, on instructions from Vance, Tisius returned to the jail to help Vance escape. Vance admitted in sworn testimony that he took advantage of Tisius, who seemed especially young, impressionable, and in need of a father figure.
Indeed, Tisius was a “young” 19 at the time of the crimes. He struggled with multiple developmental challenges, both physically and socially. He sustained multiple concussions and regular severe beatings from an older brother.
He has a form of epilepsy sometimes associated with brain injuries. He experienced short stature relative to peers, bedwetting into adolescence, grade repetition, and academic failure. He was homeless for years as an adolescent. His school performance rose and fell with his tragic life circumstances, and a formal evaluation of his cognitive skills was discussed, but never implemented.
He was described by several others as particularly gullible and in need. He may have been able to accommodate to these challenges if intensive support was available at home.
No such resources were available at home, as his family history is marked by multiple suicides, domestic violence, and parental abandonment. In search of stability, asked several older women if he might call them “Mom,” as his mother struggled with her own history of severe trauma.
The American Psychological Association, on extensive review of scientific evidence on neurodevelopment, has urged an end to executions for crimes committed before age 21. The human brain continues to develop until at least age 25, especially in areas related to planning, anticipating consequences, and inhibiting harmful impulses. The structures and networks of the frontal lobe are especially critical for prudent decision-making, and these networks have not completed development at age 19.
Instead, late adolescent brains often rely on more primitive structures deep in the brain that regulate emotional and threat processing, which often leads to rapid, fight-or-flight panic reactions in situations that instead call for calmer, rational decision-making. Wise parents the world over have always acknowledged that late adolescence is a time of growing accountability amid continuing challenges, as adolescents learn how to plan for the future and avoid harmful decisions as their brains develop.
Such neurodevelopmental psychological research featured prominently in the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court’s Roper v. Simmons case, originating in Missouri and resulting in a ruling outlawing imposition of the death penalty for persons under 18 years old at the time of the crime.
This body of research consistently places full brain maturation in the mid-20’s, and public policy is most informed when it is consistent with credible scientific findings. As the scientific understanding of the human brain progresses and as Missourians experience an evolving standard of decency, perhaps Missouri lawmakers will propose a change in law during the next session to match the established science.
Tisius has embraced an opportunity to “grow up” while incarcerated, adapting well to the structure and consistency of prison life. Now in his early 40s, Tisius has steadfastly expressed remorse since moments after killing the men.
He confessed immediately after being captured and has found ways to serve society within the constraints of prison life. He mentors other prisoners, particularly those who are frail, have mental health issues, or struggle to adapt to prison life. He has used his artistic gifts to paint murals in the prison and has donated artwork for fundraisers nationwide, including to domestic violence shelters.
Given the governor’s extensive experience in law enforcement as a sheriff, he is likely aware of how rare it is for a current or former prison warden to publicly advocate on behalf of a prisoner facing execution.
Troy Steele, the warden who oversaw the Potosi Correctional Center, has done just that for the first time in his 26-year career in law enforcement. He recently described Tisius as “one of the best behaved” inmates he had encountered. “Offender Tisius is a model inmate,” Steele stated. “I would not foresee this changing if he was incarcerated for the rest of his life.”
Given Tisius’s age at the time of the vile crimes, his developmental challenges, and his improvement while incarcerated, please urge the governor to halt the execution and commute Tisius’ sentence to life in prison without parole by calling 573-751-3222 or writing a note via his website. More information can be found at www.madpmo.org.
Laura Schopp, Ph.D., ABPP is a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist, professor emerita and former chair of the University of Missouri Department of Health Psychology.
