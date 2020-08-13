As Columbia battles the COVID-19 virus and the concurrent budget shortfalls, the topic of trash resurfaces as a major issue. As I think about possible solutions I am reminded of my history with trash.
Growing up on a farm in north Missouri, we burned what little combustible trash we didn’t use for other purposes; table scraps fed the dogs, cats and chickens; compostable garbage went into the slop bucket along with dish water, which eventually ended up in the hogs’ trough.
On my next farm, the county provided a drop-out site, fenced and only open when the attendant was present. Leaving your trash outside the fence resulted in a hefty fine as the attendant could always find identification in your trash.
My first city had my favorite trash situation. Special trash bags were purchased at the grocery store and the cost included pick-up service. Those with more trash had to purchase more bags, hence, your trash cost was directly proportional to your need. You were incentivized to generate less trash. Of course, this was not perfect as some tried to overload a bag to keep from using another bag and the result was often a mess.
As recycling became more popular, I lived in a city that provided two trash container — green for trash and blue for recycling. (Yes, it was backwards but...) Trucks automatically picked up the containers and dumped them into the appropriate truck or the appropriate bin for double-binned trucks. I did not mind the containers – I hosed them out regularly but the city did not provide the pick-up. The city leased dump-site privileges to independent contractors and you hired the company of your choice. One would think that neighbors would get together and contract with the same company, but no, multiple trucks would roar by our house each week.
So, obviously I don’t have a solution to our trash problems. I do, however, encourage the mayor and the City Council to think outside the proverbial "box." Columbia is a progressive city with many caring and smart people. Recycling is a necessary evil of our current consumption-based society. We must not decrease our efforts to promote conservation. Additional recycling drop-off sites are not the answer. Some of us are old and short.
China is no longer buying our trash so the cost incentive is gone but we have a research university in our midst. Let’s combine forces and generate new and valuable ways to reuse/recycle/reduce materials. If China could do it, certainly Columbia can. Imagine the revenue from selling the subsequent products.
Vena M. Long, a Columbia resident, is a professor emerita at the University of Tennessee.