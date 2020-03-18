On an average day in America, a day like today, more than 100 people will be killed by a firearm, according to the website Everytown, and in all probability, there will be a mass shooting somewhere in the country in which four or more individuals are shot by a gun wielder in a single, public episode of violence, such as the one on Jan. 19 in Kansas City after the AFC Championship game. And perhaps there will also be a mass killing somewhere else that will claim the lives of at least four people, not including the perpetrator, as happened in El Paso and Dayton on Aug. 3 and 4, in Milwaukee on Feb. 28 and in Springfield on Sunday, where, respectively, 22, 9, 5 and 4 people were murdered.
In Missouri, the number of firearm-related homicides in Kansas City has climbed for the last five years in a row, and on the first two days of the New Year, St. Louis, the city with the highest murder rate in the nation, according to the Pew Research Center, was traumatized by 7 killings, 3 of which occurred in a mass shooting in which seven people were shot. And, to add to the anguish of the state, both Columbia and Springfield are now also experiencing escalating rates of gun violence.
In the ongoing debate about the best way to deal with this plague, many political commentators have advised lawmakers to focus, first and foremost, on treating the root causes of gun violence instead of its symptoms, and some pundits and proponents of gun rights have then gone on to contend that gun control is itself nothing but a sound bite solution to gun violence, a popular but ineffective and ultimately counterproductive remedy that infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, while doing nothing to alleviate the symptoms of the disease or cure the underlying conditions that produce it. But this is the wrongheaded and misleading advice that is often purveyed by the NRA and other advocates of gun rights to divert political attention from effective gun safety measures.
Enlightened lawmakers in the nation’s capital, and particularly here in Missouri, should actually focus today on treating the terrible symptoms of gun violence by enacting a set of tested, constitutionally acceptable and politically popular gun control measures that have been shown in country after country, state after state and city after city to reduce rather quickly the symptoms of gun violence: such as the rates and absolute numbers of armed criminal actions, suicides, homicides, mass shootings and mass killings. Then they can turn “tomorrow” to the protracted task of treating the root causes of gun violence, the fundamental risk factors that work to create individuals with a strong propensity to die by suicide or to engage in violent crimes with a firearm: such as income inequality, childhood poverty, educational disparities, racial discrimination, joblessness, drug addiction, gang affiliation, anomie and, in general, psychological strain, which occurs when a person strives to realize culturally defined standards of success but lacks the means to do so.
Whether in countries, states, cities or even neighborhoods, the relationship between gun violence, weak gun safety laws and high income inequality is clear and robust. For example, in 2017 the five American states — Alaska, Montana, Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri — with the highest gun death rates (homicides and suicides), ranging from 24.33 per 100,000 in Alaska to 21.38 in Missouri, had the weakest gun violence prevention laws, the highest rates of gun ownership and typically among the highest levels of income inequality.
On the other hand, the five states with the lowest gun death rates — Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut — ranging from 2.73 in Hawaii to 5.24 in Connecticut, had among the strongest gun safety laws, lower rates of gun ownership and typically lower levels of income inequality, according to the Violence Policy Center. Within Missouri, St. Louis has averaged 192 murders a year for the last five years (almost all committed with a gun) and had a homicide rate in 2018 of 60.9 per 100,000, the highest rate for a city with a population over 250,000. In contrast, New York City, with its strong but entirely constitutional gun safety laws, had a rate of just 3.4 per 100,000, according to the Pew Research Center.
In 1995, Connecticut decided to tighten its gun licensing laws and saw its homicide rate decline by 40% during the next six years. Missouri, on the other hand, decided to conduct what many criminologists regard as, in effect, a “natural experiment” to determine if putting more firearms into circulation by relaxing its gun control laws increased or decreased gun violence. In 2007, the Republican controlled General Assembly repealed a 1921 law that required all persons wanting the buy a handgun from any seller to procure a permit by undergoing a background check in person at a sheriff’s office. The decision to repeal this law contributed to a 25% increase in the state’s murder rate in the next three years, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. In 2014 the legislature decided to reduce the age for carrying a concealed weapon from 21 to 19, and then in 2016 the state doubled down on the experiment and passed a law making it legal for a Missouri resident to carry concealed firearms in public without a permit, background check or safety training. Between 2008 and 2018 the firearm mortality rate in the Show-Me state jumped 56.4%, and St. Louis became in 2014 the murder capital of the country, Pew researchers said.
In 2019, the number of people killed with a gun in the United States climbed to 40,175 , the number of mass shootings surged to a staggering 417, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and given the large number of firearm-involved homicides in its major cities and suicides in its rural areas, Missouri had the sixth highest rate of gun violence in the nation, up from 17th in 2001, according to a report in the Jefferson City News Tribune.
But this does not have to be the case.
Citizens in Missouri can exercise their First Amendment rights to demand that legislators at the federal and state levels enact firearm safety measures that have been shown in other countries and other states to significantly mitigate the plague of gun violence. And if their voices are not heard, they can always take appropriate action at the polls in November.
John Langton is a professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton.