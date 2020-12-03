Many commentators have described President Donald Trump as a populist. In the broadest sense, populist leaders frame themselves as of the people and opposed to elites who are negating their will. While many of President Trump’s actions and statements in office have been unprecedented, a myopic view of the present day ignores the larger context surrounding Trump’s policies and behavior. In these chaotic times, it is worthwhile to take a look back at Andrew Jackson, himself a populist.
Jackson, who had won fame because of his role in winning the Battle of New Orleans, presented himself as a man of the people who was elected to do their biding. Jackson was the first candidate who ran a populist, outsider campaign and who appealed directly for votes. As U.C. Berkeley law professor John Yoo described Jackson’s worldviews: “to Jackson, democracy meant that the will of the people should prevail, regardless of existing governmental and social arrangements.” This attitude led Jackson to articulate a more expansive view of the presidency than previous presidents. Jackson’s views on presidential powers are evident in three separate, but intertwined, courses of actions: his aggressive efforts to end the Bank of the United States; his active use of vetoes; and his attacks on Supreme Court legitimacy.
Jackson set his sights on the Bank of the United States, which was a precursor to the Federal Reserve. Because Jackson viewed the bank as giving moneyed elites too much power, he wanted to oversee its demise. This attack is similar, rhetorically at least, to Trump’s attacks on the administrative state.
The bank’s president, Nicholas Biddle, was opposed to these attacks and looked to congressmen such as Daniel Webster and Henry Clay for help. In 1832, the congressmen decided to put a motion to renew the Bank’s charter to a vote, even though it did not have to be renewed until 1836. The motion passed both houses, but Jackson vetoed it. This move marked a major point in presidential power because, as Yoo notes, “for the first time in presidential history, a veto message extensively discussed political, social and economic as well as constitutional objections.” This marked a large break from before, because previously presidents had only vetoed bills if they felt them unconstitutional, not if they had policy objections to them.
Jackson also challenged the power of the Supreme Court. Although the Court upheld the constitutionality of the Bank, Jackson intoned in his veto message that “It is as much the duty of the House of Representatives, of the Senate and of the President to decide upon the constitutionality of any bill or resolution, which may be presented to them for passage or approval as it is of the supreme judges when it may be brought before them for judicial decision. The opinion of the judges has no more authority over Congress than the opinion of Congress has over the judges, and on that point the President is independent of both.” This statement suggests that the president is not bound by Supreme Court decisions, which cuts against separation of powers as well as checks and balances. It also undermined Chief Justice John Marshall’s view, established in Marbury v. Madison, that “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.”
Beyond the kerfuffle of the Bank, Jackson also wrought change over the veto and relations with the Supreme Court in other ways. Beyond the reasoning of the veto, President Jackson vetoed more acts of Congress than all other previous presidents combined. And, his comment, though perhaps apocryphal, that “John Marshall has made his decision, now let’s see him enforce it,” remains an important commentary on the Supreme Court’s lack of formal power.
Like vetoes, presidential pardons are unilateral powers of the presidency. To be sure, presidents of both parties have issued controversial pardons. Some, including President Trump, may have abused the pardon.
Overall, one of the major changes that Jackson’s populism had on American politics was establishing precedents for much greater use of presidential power. President Trump, who has extolled Jackson’s virtue, has followed in Jackson’s footsteps in his attacks on the judiciary. For instance, during his campaign he claimed that a judge who was of Mexican heritage had an “inherent conflict of interest” overseeing a lawsuit against Trump University. This action is in line with Jackson’s populism because if candidates portrays themselves as of the people and against elites, any moves to reduce checks and balances can be chalked up to them fighting for the people.
While populism is not inherently bad, it can easily end up undermining democracy if one person rules without regard beyond their base supporters. Furthermore, populism can lead to voters placing their trust in one person and not the constitutional system, which can undermine the government’s legitimacy. While Trump’s populism has deep roots in American history, it is still dangerous, and leaders in both parties should attempt to address threats to checks and balances posed by any leaders who frame themselves as the only people who can fix problems.
Blaine Ravert is a political science major at Westminster College, and a graduate of Hickman High School. Tobias T. Gibson is the John Langton Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science at Westminster College.