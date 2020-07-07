In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the American Conservation Coalition released its American Climate Contract. The contract is a comprehensive and pragmatic platform created to engage conservatives to act on climate change and generate bipartisan solutions to tackle this tough issue.
To address this challenge, the American Climate Contract focuses on four key pillars to create policy around: energy innovation, 21st century infrastructure, global engagement and natural solutions. As an MU student studying natural resources science and management, this fourth pillar empowers me and my field in an exciting new direction.
The U.S. has always been blessed with an abundance of natural resources with diverse ecosystems, rich with their own characteristics and beauty. Along with the magnificent beauty it has, nature is a potential aid to be used to mitigate the effects expected to be brought on by climate change. But climate change is almost an abstract concept for those who don’t spend their days worrying about such things. Missouri, however, possesses many challenges today that affect our health, communities and ecosystems that are anything but abstract.
Flooding has been a concern in the state lately, and it particularly affects our great farmers, who are responsible for the state’s largest source of revenue. Flooding destroys homes, damages property and produces catastrophic losses to our farmers. A natural solution to mitigate against these disasters is to protect our wetlands. These ecosystems function like a sponge during flooding seasons that can act as a buffer to prevent many of its devastating effects. Additionally, wetlands provide ideal habitats for wildlife and benefit our waterfowl for hunting.
Excess carbon in the atmosphere is also a concern for many Americans and across the world. Even with the rise of clean energy, such as solar and wind, fossil fuels are not going away any time soon, much to the chagrin of many vocal environmentalists. This difficult situation also has a natural solution that we can champion.
Carbon sequestration is a growing technology being developed to remove carbon out of the atmosphere and return it to the soil. Luckily, Missouri has an abundance of carbon sequestration machines that have been around for 370 million years — trees. The U.S. Forest Service states that U.S. forests offset 10% to 20% of total U.S. emissions annually. The Missouri Department of Conservation and Department of Natural Resources do a great job taking care of our beloved forests that bring in revenue and can be even more promising in the future, as we expand on public-private partnerships and bolster private property rights. Proper forest management will continue to sequester carbon and make our air cleaner than ever.
Trees can also play an important role in urban areas such as Kansas City and St. Louis. Planting and maintaining trees in urban areas creates benefits, such as cleaner air and reducing microclimate temperatures, while raising property values and quality of living.
These are just a few examples of policies the American Climate Contract represents here in Missouri. Bipartisan solutions can be made without jeopardizing our economy or targeting our farmers like the Green New Deal does. It is conservative to protect and improve what blessings we as a society inherit. And our beloved natural wonders help make Missouri the great state that it is. It is time to use the environment God gave us to improve what we damaged and protect us simultaneously. The American Climate Contract is a refreshing policy platform that can remind us our environment is not partisan, despite what the screaming students on college campuses would like us to believe.
Dalton Archer is a policy intern for Renew Missouri and is state coordinator for the American Conservation Coaltion (ACC), a national group working to bring environmental issues to conservative lawmakers. He is also treasurer for MU’s College Republicans.