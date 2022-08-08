I have gone back to my library of Cost of Service Studies performed for the city and extracted the following. Please consider the following going forward with future COS for the Water Department.
A cost of service study utilizes a standardized EXCEL spreadsheet model that functionally assigns, classifies and allocates all the utility’s historical accounting costs for a recent 12-month period.
The first step is to functionally assign all of the utility’s costs into major functional groups. The second step will be to classify all functionally assigned costs as commodity related, customer related or specifically assigned.
The third step will be to allocate the functionally assigned and classified costs to the classes of customers identified by the utility. The classes of customers will generally correspond to the utility’s rate schedules. The COS study contains a detailed breakdown of costs of each class of service.
Although there are a number of considerations in determining the level and structure of the rates that a utility should charge its customers, there is a basic principle of fairness used in designing utility rates that stand out above all of the others.
The principle of fairness is that customers should pay the costs that they impose on the system. It is generally recognized by both experts and non-experts alike that utility rates should reflect the cost of providing service.
A COS study helps to determine what it costs to provide service to a class of customers so that this first principle can be applied. A COS study is prepared using standard methodologies for allocating costs that have been approved by regulatory commissions and the courts and that determine as accurately as possible what it costs to serve a class of customers.
While it is sometimes necessary to consider the value of service, the starting point in assessing the reasonableness of the rates to be charged by a utility is to evaluate the COS.
Designing rates that reflect the cost of providing service helps ensure that customers pay their fair share of the utility’s costs.
In other words, implementing cost-based rates helps ensure that one class of customers does not subsidize another class of customers. From the perspective of inter-class subsidies, cost-based rates are more equitable.
Besides equity considerations, it is important for a utility’s rates to send the right pricing to customers so they can make informed decisions regarding their usage. Customers’ usage patterns have a direct impact on the utility’s costs which in turn have a direct impact on the utility’s rates.
With cost-based rates, customers can make informed decisions based on the actual cost structure of the utility. When rates reflect the cost of providing service, the economics of a customer’s decisions to purchase more or less of a utility service are aligned with the utility’s economics, thus creating greater economic and engineering efficiencies for both the utility and its customers.
Another important reason for adopting a cost of service standards, when designing rates, is that cost-based rates are supportable and have more credibility.
With rates supported by a well reasoned cost-of-service study, it is difficult for someone to advance arguments that the utility’s rates are improperly subsidizing certain groups of customers. Courts tend to view rates not supported by a Cost of Service Study as “arbitrary and capricious”.
The city did not adopt cost-of-service rates in January 2019 for the water rates. The final rate determination was arbitrary and did not follow the COS study performed for the city.
The city is now proposing for the next 5 years to make “percentage changes” to the rate classifications and not take the time to determine the actual cost of providing water service to you.
Please return to the Cost of Service for all future water rate increases.
John T. Conway is a retired professional engineer who lives in Columbia.
