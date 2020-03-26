The first image that comes to mind when imagining borders is separation, distinguishing ourselves from distinctly different people. The next, for many, may be violence. Government leaders have taken it upon themselves to paint the border as a war zone, erecting miles of fence lined with concertina wire, an instrument of war that my veteran classmate was familiar with in a very different context. However, that image of the U.S.-Mexico border is far different from the border I visited.
Recently I returned from an intensive 10-day visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a course titled "The U.S.-Mexico Border and Borderlands: Experiential Learning on the Ground and in the Field." Our course specifically refers to “Borderlands,” a word that designates this area as one land, not two. In many ways, this is far more accurate than what we may otherwise conceptualize.
As a class, we visited the Viejas reservation in California, one of the sites of the Kumeyaay people. The Kumeyaay currently live on both sides of the border, but their ancestral lands stretched across it. In addition to indigenous tradition, we also learned about the border’s historical creation. The treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo was signed in the aftermath of the Mexican–American War, which drew the border largely where it is today. This act not only halved the size of Mexico, but resulted in a large population of people who were once Mexican now having to decide if they wanted to live in the U.S. or in Mexico. The border was only an inevitability in the eyes of Manifest Destiny. The U.S.-Mexico border wasn’t separating two countries but splitting one community from itself.
Family separation as a practice of Immigration and Customs Enforcement became broadly known in 2018, but that has been occurring for much longer. Despite the many sites we visited, there was a near-omnipresent structure that haunted each one: the border fence. It’s an ugly rust-orange structure that is heavily guarded on the U.S. side. When we walked down the beach to catch sight of it in California, we couldn’t even get close. Helicopters above circled us.
This commentary isn’t to make a direct case for any particular policy; it's about making a case for changing our narratives.
The wall asks what exactly are we trying to protect ourselves from, and our visit to Mexico, to a certain extent, answered it. We visited migrant shelters where we learned about how people traveled to Mexico to find opportunity and safety. We were hosted by El Colegio de la Frontera Norte, a prominent Mexican university that people travel to in order to study the border. We heard from a fellow participant whose family is from the border region and visited his community. When we visited the northwestern-most beach of Tijuana, we were able to see the border fence up close, how far it extended into the ocean, and the row of artists painting messages of unity, hope and resilience on it.
When conceptualizing Mexico as people living in the U.S., it’s easy to focus on what the country lacks. Our visit brought out and thoroughly questioned that presumption. After all, only one side of the fence has art on it.
Asking how we imagine the border reveals less about what the border actually is and more about what it represents. From our nation’s vantage point, the border represents something sinister on the other side, but standing on a beach in Tijuana, watching the fence jutting out into the ocean cutting through waves and barrenness on the other side really makes one question its purpose.
Our country faces a contradiction between the desire for Mexican labor and xenophobic hatred, but there’s a lot more to border communities than a source of labor or potential violence. They represent a site of separation of a family, land or community that used to be whole. I came away with the hope to constantly seek to expand and question our conception of the border, as people living so far from it but so surrounded by heated debate. My experience doesn’t mean that I know the border region for all that it is, but that my conception has just gotten a little bigger. Understanding history and narratives can give us a better picture about the things we care about, are afraid of, or simply want to know more about.
Kris Cho is a sophomore at Brown University but was born, raised and considers home to be in Columbia, Missouri. She is currently working to attain a bachelor’s degree in history and ethnic studies.