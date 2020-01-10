The United States is one incredible and powerful toddler nation among the other, older cultures of the world.
Reflecting our nation’s immaturity, President Trump impulsively ordered the assassination of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
It has thus become all the more critical for a popular resistance to mobilize, calling out the lies by war-mongers and compelling Congress to recognize the humanity of the Iranian people — thus ending the economic sanctions and drawing our nation back from the precipice of war with Iran.
Iran wisely and thankfully limited its retaliation to the launching of 22 missiles against Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed. The nation showed its destructive potential but warned Iraqi officials first, apparently preventing any casualties.
No doubt Iran calibrated its reaction to prevent total annihilation by the world’s sole military superpower. Additional vengeful, less-dramatic Iranian reactions could be forthcoming.
While the Islamic Republic itself is not yet a half-century old, Iran has ancient cultural roots dating back some 6,000 years. Our nation, meanwhile, has existed not quite 250 years beyond its Colonial heritage.
A significant (really failed) test of our nation’s maturity in recent times came with the criminal attacks of 9/11. Just three days later, Congress passed the Authorization for the Use of Military Force.
It ceded monarchical powers to then-President George W. Bush to exert military force anywhere a connection could be theoretically made to the Al-Qaeda terrorists.
In the subsequent 18 years, presidents have used the authorization to justify wars and military assaults in a few dozen countries, which have taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, was the lone member of Congress in the two chambers to courageously vote against the Authorization for the Use of Military Force.
Thankfully, she was not alone last week when she and a majority of the U.S. House approved a nonbinding resolution curbing the power of Trump to attack Iran.
“Today we begin to reassert our constitutional duty,” Lee said after the vote. “But we must go further to restore our duty in matters of war and peace,” including with a repeal of the Authorization for the Use of Military Force.
Regrettably, Lee remains almost alone as an enlightened congressional outlier for peace. She was just one of 48 representatives who voted last month against the National Defense Authorization Act.
Both chambers passed the largest military budget since World War II: $738 billion — a more than $20 billion increase over last year.
Rigorous truth-seeking by officials and the media was largely absent when the Bush-Cheney administration falsely told the American public and world that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and was trying to build a nuclear weapon.
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, Secretary of State Colin Powell’s chief of staff from 2002 to 2005, witnessed and admitted to helping promote the lies used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
That war “destabilized the entire Middle East,” Wilkerson wrote in a 2018 New York Times editorial.
During a Democracy NOW! broadcast last week, he said, “The Trump administration is using much the same playbook to create a false impression that war is the only way to address the threats posed by Iran.”
Such a war, he added, “would be 10 to 15 times worse than the Iraq war in terms of casualties and costs.”
Wilkerson spoke of similar patterns in the lies Trump’s surrogates are peddling today. Vice President Mike Pence, for one, tweeted after the assassination that Soleimani “assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.”
“Pence’s words are laughable,” Wilkerson said. “Soleimani and his entourage were actually helping us in Afghanistan in 2001, early 2002, to fight the Taliban.”
Soleimani was also helping coordinate the fighting of his Quds Force in Iraq to defeat Isis or Isil.
His success seems evident in the 2019 Global Terrorism Index by the Department of Homeland Security. It reported Iraq had the largest reduction of deaths from terrorist attacks of any nation — 3,217 fewer than in 2018, a 75% decrease.
According to the report, “ISIL now has an estimated 18,000 fighters left in Iraq and Syria, down from over 70,000 in 2014.”
Such reductions may help explain why there was such a public outpouring of grief in Iran and Iraq at Soleimani’s memorials.
The British Independent additionally reported on Jan. 8 that Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi “revealed that he was due to be meeting the Iranian commander (Soleimani) to discuss (easing) the confrontation between Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia — the crux of so much of strife in the Middle East and beyond.
Control of resources, particularly oil, has always been of more apparent interest to the United States than the wellbeing of the region’s residents.
Formerly classified documents recently released, for instance, demonstrated that many U.S. officials, including presidents, were intimately involved in plans to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected government in 1953.
The CIA-led coup led to the decades-long, brutal, U.S.-supported reign of the Shah, then the creation of the Islamic Republic.
Nationwide, people are mobilizing to urge an end to brutal sanctions and to protest a U.S. war upon Iran. Locally, all are welcome Thursday to visit the Columbia offices of Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley. We’ll meet at noon outside their building at 1123 Wilkes Boulevard and remain until 1 p.m.
We’ll also visit Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s office at 2415 Carter Lane at noon Jan. 21 to express our concerns and then gather for a demonstration on the shoulder of Providence Road just west of her office until 1 p.m. Call 573-449-4585 for more information.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.