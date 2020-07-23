I have more questions than answers as of late.
According to Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, humans need food, sleep, water, security, health, finances, friendship, family, connections, respect, recognition, self-esteem and meeting one’s full potential.
What if we consider, at minimum, the physiological and safety needs a human right? Even starting at the bottom of Maslow’s pyramid, as a society we aren’t doing well in meeting the needs of all our community members.
I see people in our community without access to enough food and water. I see people sleeping where no one should have to sleep.
I see people not feeling safe and healthy. It feels like this will lead to our community not being as resilient as possible because folks aren’t able to reach their full potential.
Other communities are doing better with their most vulnerable populations. Sometimes when I point this out or ask about change, the topic is considered political or taboo.
I think I must be getting the lines blurred. Where does someone’s political opinion end, so someone else’s human rights can begin?
- Why is feeding the hungry political?
- Why is housing the homeless political?
- Why is holding the police accountable, so we can all feel safe, political?
- Why is health and health care political?
- If we know that housing first policies work, why aren’t we doing that?
- If we know having emergency social work help available can lead to less crime, why aren’t we doing that?
- If we know needle exchanges work, why aren’t we doing that?
- If we know that folks having access to their meds is healthiest, why aren't we doing that?
- If we know access to clean water and healthy foods are essential, why doesn’t everyone have access?
- Why aren’t there more children services workers? Why isn't everyone a mandated reporter?
- Why is quality care for our elders unavailable to so many?
- Why aren't there more reentry programs to ensure folks are successful after their time served?
- What is our responsibility to ensure that people’s basic needs are being met?
Are we throwing up unnecessary roadblocks? When someone talks about policy change or basic human rights, should we ask them to stop being political?
What if our neighbors had what they needed and when we speak about politics it was for the common good?
Please have conversations and reach out to those with institutional power about ways to meet the basic human rights needs in our community.