The juxtaposition of Steve Spellman’s clueless piece about gun violence (June 9) with Darkow’s incisive depiction of an ostrich with its head in the sand, albeit to make the point on a different topic, was perfect, if not intentional.
It’s a new low for Mr. Spellman. Unfortunately, our elected representatives continue to demonstrate the same willful ignorance about these issues.
Most disturbing is the claim that changes in our laws would not alter our trajectory into violence and that we must accept “occasional mass shootings” as the price to pay for a perverted interpretation of the Second Amendment.
It is telling that those who point to mental health and a dearth of “values” as the cause of our woes are the same crowd who refuse to fund programs that could make us a healthier, more equitable society.
During the last administration, inadequate funding of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made it impossible for officials to enforce the laws we have in place.
Add to that our state legislature’s prohibition on working with federal law enforcement to track guns and criminal activity, with real world implications for police who are trying to keep us safe. Our lawmakers are exacerbating the problem and prioritizing money and power over public safety.
Vague talk about imposing a moral code or religious belief on society shows how little Mr. Spellman understands (or cares?) about causes and possible solutions. (How would you even do that?)
Look instead at countries (Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom) that dramatically reduced gun violence by passing effective laws after mass shootings.
Locking up every adolescent who expresses dark thoughts, along with the parallel idea that anyone suffering from mental illness should be institutionalized, would not only be ineffective, it would stigmatize those who are more likely to be the victims of violence than perpetrators.
And please remove from the table the idea that teachers should be armed and schools should be further “hardened” to prevent the slaughter of children.
Mass shootings are happening everywhere; hardening every public venue is not possible or practical. We deserve meaningful action now, and our children deserve to feel safe in their classrooms.
We are at a dangerous inflection point with regard to gun violence in the U.S., and calls for basic reforms must not be ignored or minimized.
There is a great deal of evidence that four changes to our laws would reduce gun violence (see the Violence Project, among others): Expand background checks to cover private sales; promote safe storage and punish those who fail to secure guns from children and criminals; ban large capacity magazines; expand red-flag laws to remove guns from people in crisis.
In my opinion, we should also restrict who can possess military-style weapons, if not ban them outright.
Let’s be clear, in anticipation of those who exploit our fear to promote the sale of more guns. We are not coming for your guns, if you are a law-abiding gun owner; we are coming for your conscience. This may require us all to get out of our echo chambers to actually learn about the real causes of gun violence and to prod our lawmakers to enact reasonable laws to protect us. It is time to fix this!
Alison Kaiser is a retired Columbia Public Schools teacher.