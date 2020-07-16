According to medical historians, plagues and pandemics create great changes in their wake, as they lay bare old practices that were ripe for change.
For example, the Black Death (the bubonic plague) swept through Europe from 1347 to 1352. It killed half the labor force, thereby destroying feudalism. Skilled labor being in short supply, a wage economy was created.
Can we already discern some changes that are coming, or are indeed already occurring, as a result of this COVID-19 virus? Indeed, we can:
1. Online shopping, app services and home meal delivery are here to stay.
These trends were underway already but are now accelerating. Not good news for a lot of brick-and-mortar stores, commercial real estate developers and investors and many restaurants.
2. Remote work is here to stay.
We of course know that some jobs require the physical presence of their employees. However, it now appears that 40%-60% of workers can do their jobs on a remote basis. There are many benefits, both to the employer and the employee.
For the employer, less office space is required, thus lowering overhead costs. Also, managers will be able to notice when an employee is “looking busy” but not producing anything of value.
For the employees, commuting will be a bad memory, car operation costs will go down and they can live in more remote, less expensive areas or unsafe cities where civil disorder is a problem. Finally, they will have more time for their children.
3. Higher education will be hurt.
Higher education classes were changed in March to a largely online delivery system until further notice, which was of course appropriate.
But is it logical that at some point parents (especially those economically damaged by the pandemic) and students will wonder why they are paying $50,000 to $100,000 for a four-year education when quality online degrees can be earned for $5,000.
Sure, the on-site college experience, including personal interaction with professors, is very beneficial and preferred by the vast majority of students, but still ... .
To its credit, MU leadership was already expanding online and hybrid versions of degree attainment well before the pandemic arrived. And those in charge are clearly in the process of retrenching back to the core missions of teaching and research.
In no way does that leadership want on-campus enrollment to decrease, nor do the people and businesses of Columbia. But it may happen, here and elsewhere.
As an aside, K-12 education may be upended as forced home-schooling has proved it can be an effective and efficient way of educating children.
Polls show that 40% of parents might stay with it, with or without an online option. Or they might try private schools. That may put pressure on states to expand choice programs, such as charter schools and education savings accounts.
4. National sovereignty and national borders matter again, big time.
We have not heard much lately about open borders or of the benefits of a shared “global community,” as border shutdowns have been everywhere in evidence.
Nationalism and protecting one’s own citizens first and foremost has made a comeback. Will the Euro, and possibly the European Union itself, become pandemic casualties?
5. Overdue medical reform and astounding innovation has arrived.
Necessity truly is the mother of invention, and apparently of reform. Many medical experts claim that there has been more medical innovation in the last 90 days than the last 40 years.
For example:
• After being hastily deregulated, telemedicine (or telehealth) is surging dramatically. Treating people at home reduces the risk of infection and the strain on medical facilities. It is also less expensive and reduces expensive emergency room visits.
• Interstate license reciprocity is increasing. There is no sound reason for doctors and nurses licensed in one state not to be able to treat patients in another. This is also happening with nonmedical licensing laws, another good thing.
• Certificate-of-need laws, which require permission from a public board before medical facilities can be built, are being repealed. The old system allows existing competitors to game the system far too frequently. The market will make these decisions in the future, as it should.
• Reforms are allowing more and more medical professionals to expand their scope of medical practice. Limitations on nurse practitioners and physician assistants are being cut back. Medical and nursing students are assisting others, consistent with the extent of their training. Finally, we may well see the day when pharmacists are allowed to diagnose and treat common illnesses.
6. A reckoning is coming for China.
We have been told for 30 years that if we treated China well, it would become a normal nation. It would obey trading rules — not force technology transfers, not steal technology — and be observant of human rights at home and abroad.
It turns out, however, that China still acts like a standard-issued Communist dictatorship. The days of looking the other way in pursuit of “cheap stuff,” thanks to its uniformly reprehensible behavior, are over.
China allowed its domestic coronavirus epidemic to become global by suppressing timely and accurate information and lied about how contagious it is. Internal critics often “disappeared.” Travelers from Wuhan were allowed into the world while blocked from the rest of China. The origin of the virus was even blamed on the U.S.
Here are likely changes in our future dealings with China:
• American companies will move a lot of supply chains out of China. The new suppliers are likely to be places like India, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico — and the U.S.
• A similar change will occur with medical supplies, such as ventilators and N95 face masks. Predictably, China has hoarded these items and profiteered off their sales. Likewise with pharmaceuticals, especially essential antibiotics.
• The same reevaluation will occur with sensitive technology, military equipment components and rare earth minerals.
• Relations with other civilized nations will become much better and closer, as everyone realizes that China is an outlaw nation. Let’s face it, China is now our new Cold War enemy.
7. Creative destruction will be unleashed in ways no one can imagine.
Economist Joseph Schumpeter long ago wrote about the economic force he called “creative destruction.”
This is the immutable law of market economies where older, established firms are weakened or destroyed if they fail to adapt to innovative, cheaper and better products and services created by new, upstart competitors. It may not be a pretty picture, but it is a necessary part of a growing, dynamic economy.
Nowhere is this process more likely to occur than in the throes of an economic and cultural crisis. Immense opportunities are out there now, and it is certain that a number of entrepreneurs will seize the initiative and pursue just that. It will be fascinating to watch the show unfold.
Bob Roper is a Columbia resident.