In August, Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, the president pro tempore of the Missouri Senate, indicated that he doubted that the Missouri legislature would consider during this session the modest gun control measures proposed by Gov. Mike Parson to try to curb the escalating gun violence in the state’s four major cities.
Explaining why, Schatz said, “I think we would all agree we would like to find a way to end the type of gun violence that we see going on, but you’re going to have to show proof of something that has been effective and worked somewhere and not doing something just for the purpose of doing something.”
Ideally, to allay his skepticism about the efficacy of gun control measures, Sen. Schatz would start today to peruse some of the numerous scientific studies that review the actual results of various gun safety measures that have been implemented in American states and cities.
Then, again ideally, he would propose that the Missouri General Assembly enact a set of bills that would require Missouri residents to obtain an official show-cause permit to carry concealed weapons in public, mandate background checks for all firearm purchases and raise the age to purchase a handgun to 21. In short, he would start by calling for the repeal of all the legislation that has so dramatically weakened Missouri’s formerly strong gun safety laws, helped drive its firearm-related deaths per 100,000 from 13.1 in 2001 to 21.5 in 2017 and needlessly cost thousands of people their lives.
If, by some miracle, all this were passed this session, Schatz would next propose, in a really ideal world, banning the sale of assault-type weapons and large magazines, requiring a waiting period for gun purchases and establishing a red flag law that would allow guns to be temporarily taken through a court order from people who pose a threat to themselves and others.
And finally, he would encourage his Republican friends in the U.S. Senate to support a similar array of measures at the federal level, so that all states would have basically the same enlightened level of gun safety.
In September, in response to the call by some Democrats in the General Assembly for stricter gun safety laws to deal with the raft of gun deaths in St. Louis and Kansas City, Sen. Bill Eigel, a Republican, declared that they were missing the bigger picture.
“Every minute that we spend talking about gun control as a solution,” he asserted, “is a minute we’re not spending [on] — how do we fix the economic problems in the cities that are the actual root causes?”
But Sen. Eigel’s approach is exactly the wrong legislative strategy for the Missouri General Assembly, or any other legislature, to adopt. As Gov. Parson observed, people want “immediate solutions” for the plague of gun violence in their major cities. Enlightened, humane and courageous lawmakers can help to achieve this goal today by surrounding the dangerous and easily abused right to keep and bear arms with a set of reasonable, constitutional, public-safety regulations, just as they have surrounded the dangerous and easily abused right to drive and own a car with a set of reasonable regulations that reduce speeding, accidents, injuries, deaths and pollution.
Then they can, and should, turn tomorrow to treat the inequality, poverty, joblessness, strain, despair and other root causes of the growing epidemics of opioid addiction and gun violence in the Show-Me State.
John Langton is political science professor at Westminster College in Fulton.