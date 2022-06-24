The events unfolding in Ukraine are at the same time heartbreaking yet uplifting. In this country, state after state has turned what should be a simple voting process into a steeplechase, with a hurdle or hazard at every turn.
Officials have reserved the right (?) to disqualify a participant before, during or after an election. They are putting mechanisms in place to overturn voting results by giving state legislatures and election officials the final say in the outcomes of elections.
Still, as the flame flickers in this country, the Torch of Liberty is burning brightly in another part of the world. Liberty, that “yearning to breathe free,” is part of human DNA.
However, in this part of the world, now that narcissism has been made fashionable, the term “personal freedom” has devolved into what appears to be childish petulance — a tantrum until one gets what one wants.
The uproar over those who claimed the freedom not to wear masks or get vaccinated wasn’t as much about their perceived liberty as it was an incredulous lack of empathy and compassion, the callous disregard for the health and safety — even the very lives (more than a million) — of their fellow citizens.
The right to determine what books their children may read belongs to every parent. Now, some parents feel they have the right to determine what books other parents' children may read.
Members of this party, which claims to decry government overreach into their lives, now where they have the majority are up in everybody’s business and will retaliate against those who speak out against their actions.
What is freedom but the ability to make an unhindered choice? This party wants to corner the market on freedom of choice.
In this nation of unprecedented liberties and opportunities, they refuse to count their blessings. They would rather stew in a litany of grievances.
The once great “Party of Ideas” is now bereft of any policy agenda to move this country into the future. It has no party platform other than the whims of one man. Sound familiar?
We are getting a good hard look at what an authoritarian individual, with no working relationship with the truth, can do to a country and the world.
With overwhelming, and I might add gratifying, bipartisan support in Congress against Putin’s war, there are still many in this party who are embracing the “genius of Putin,” even after his true nature has been exposed.
While lacking any policy, they still have an agenda. They will claim, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and no credible evidence to support their claim, that the last election was stolen.
I’m hearing about a whole lotta bun, but “where’s the beef”? Despite several people pleading guilty to seditious conspiracy, they claim the events on Jan. 6 were just an ordinary day on Capitol Hill.
The “Party of Law and Order?” Really? They will continue to funnel money to people who have plenty of it.
They will say that millions of years' worth of accumulated carbon trapped beneath the surface of the Earth, being released in the relative blink of an eye, is no cause for concern.
They will continue to threaten election workers until they can supplant them with those who believe the Big Lie. They will claim that a college law school course exploring the role of race in the formation of public policy is being taught in grade school. Impressive, if it were true.
They will give thoughts and prayers to the families of victims of mass shootings and an ironclad guarantee they will do everything to allow it to happen again.
They will champion Fifth Amendment rights and short-term memory loss. They will claim all Democrats are pedophiles.
They will ignore the fact that time moves forward and try to drag us all back to the past. How far? I don’t know, but now, when they talk of “owning the libs,” I’m not sure if they are speaking figuratively or literally.
It bears repeating that this is not my father’s Republican Party, nor the one I grew up with.
I still believe conservative thought is one of the pillars of democracy. However, what passes for conservative thought now is corrosive, eating away the very foundation upon which this country stands.
This emerging new face of the Republican Party has no tolerance for those — especially the lifelong members — who don’t subscribe to the stolen election theory.
At least one thing is being made clear: Their vision of making America great again is coming into sharper focus.
Bob Miller lives in Hartsburg and is a Vietnam veteran, a retired letter carrier and "avid supporter of democracy."