On Jan. 26, the Biden Administration banned references to COVID-19 by geographical location, which means using terms like “China virus” and “Wuhan virus” will be banned from federal agencies and public health documents.
Using these terms can lead to potential racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans. I’d like to talk about why it’s inappropriate to use terms like these from a different perspective.
Back in 2012, there was a new respiratory disease discovered in some Middle East countries, like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The disease was named Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). However, it caused unintended negative impacts on Middle Eastern countries by naming an infectious disease after a specific geographical region. Therefore, in 2015, the World Health Organization issued best practices for naming new human infectious diseases.
The best practices mentions that “a disease name should consist of generic descriptive terms, based on the symptoms that the disease causes, and ... if the pathogen that causes the disease is known, it should be part of the disease name.” The new practice also mentions some terms that should be avoided in disease names, including geographic locations, cultural, population, industry or occupational references, people’s names, species of animal or food and terms that incite undue fear.
Using geographical names for epidemics can be misleading, and an example is the Spanish Flu. Many people considered Spain as the place where the outbreak started, but the first observations of the illness were documented in North America.
People may wonder why we still use terms like West Nile virus or Japanese encephalitis to refer to certain diseases. The reason is that many diseases like these were discovered and given their names before the WHO introduced the best practice in 2015 or even before the WHO was founded in 1948. The first case of Japanese encephalitis viral disease was documented in 1871, and West Nile Virus was first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. When the WHO introduced the best practice, it mentioned that it won’t “replace the existing International Classification of Diseases (ICD) system,” which means it won’t affect the work of existing international authoritative bodies responsible for scientific taxonomy and nomenclature of microorganisms.
Moreover, such naming practice might be appropriate at that time, but from today’s point of view, it is deficient. As people’s understanding of science and its moral issues gets deeper, we should follow a new practice that is not only scientific but also meets today’s moral standards.
Is Biden banning terms like this a violation of freedom of speech? No. There is no absolute “freedom” in the world. Yes, everyone has the right to hold opinions or to seek information and ideas, but no one has the “right” to libel, slander, threaten or incite.
Using terms like “China Virus” has led to xenophobia and violence toward not only the Chinese American community but also the whole Asian community. Let’s go back to 2020. On Feb. 24, Jonathan Mok, a Singaporean student living in London, was attacked by a 15-year-old boy and told, “I don’t want your coronavirus in our country.” In October, Tadataka Unno, a Japanese American musician living in New York, was attacked and badly beaten in New York City by eight assailants because they thought Tadataka was “Chinese.”
As the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime. As the pandemic is still ongoing, it is important for all communities to work together in solidarity to combat the virus. Wearing a mask, washing hands, keeping social distance — each little thing might sound simple, but they all can be one giant leap toward making our life return to normal.
Li Zhengyang is a junior at MU studying journalism and strategic communication.