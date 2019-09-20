Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.