A COVID-19 vaccine was not ready before the general election, as many people, including the president, had hoped. But there are promising signs that one may be available soon.
A sparse news release issued Monday by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer suggests that the end is in sight, with preliminary results indicating that its vaccine is 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The company said it intends this month to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA, bringing some encouraging news to the fight against the pandemic.
The Pfizer vaccine is based on a new technology in which a molecule called messenger RNA is injected into the body. This mRNA molecule provides the instructions for cells in the body to manufacture a protein, called the spike glycoprotein, that plays an essential role in allowing the SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells. When the immune system detects the spike glycoprotein, it generates an immune response. If the vaccinated individual is later exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, the individual’s immune system is prepared to rapidly attack and destroy the coronavirus.
I am an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Virginia who cares for patients with COVID-19. I am conducting a clinical trial of the Regeneron antibodies against the new coronavirus spike glycoprotein to see if it is possible to prevent household transmission. The most important tool for preventing further cases is a vaccine. So you might be wondering when we can expect one.
How big is the problem?
The U.S. recorded a new record of 132,830 daily coronavirus cases in data released Friday. The U.S. has entered a surge of COVID-19 that has surpassed the first and second waves in the number of cases.
As winter weather arrives people spend more time indoors, which increases that chance that the virus will be transmitted. That is especially true if people don’t adhere to common-sense and effective protective measures such as masks and social distancing.
Which vaccines are front-runners for approval?
Of the six vaccines that the federal government is backing, it is likely that more than one will be available to the public in 2021 — they all missed Election Day because phase 3 trials, which measure safety and efficacy, are still ongoing. One of the advantages of using the messenger RNA approach is speed of development, although no vaccine using that technology has been approved in the U.S. before.
How is Operation Warp Speed helping?
The major federal-corporate partnership to develop COVID-19 vaccines is called Operation Warp Speed. It is co-led by the secretary of Health and Human Services and the secretary of defense. The goal is to deliver 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting in January to people in the U.S. Operation Warp Speed is supporting the parallel development of multiple vaccines, each of which is using different technology.
Warp Speed is supporting the research, development and/or manufacture and purchase of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.
The support for AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer includes investments in manufacturing capabilities and/or prepurchasing of vaccines. Operation Warp Speed is also purchasing syringes and glass vials and is funding a distribution network.
This is a robust approach, in my opinion, as it allows for the best vaccination approaches to win while financially supporting the production of millions of doses of different vaccines in parallel. Vaccines that are approved after having been proved safe and effective therefore will have a jump-start, as doses will be ready for immediate distribution.
So why wasn’t there a vaccine by Election Day?
Simply put, not enough time had elapsed since the phase 3 trials started this fall to assess whether the vaccines were effective, and for the two-month safety period after vaccination to have passed.
Emergency Use Authorization approval, when it comes, will not be the last hurdle, as the vaccines must be manufactured in tens to hundreds of millions of doses in the highest quality and must be distributed — for some vaccines on dry ice — and administered. Operation Warp Speed is purchasing needles and vials and funding a distribution network. State and local jurisdictions are now in the planning stages for distribution and administration.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning for the vaccine to be administered first to health care professionals, essential workers, national security populations and people aged 65 and older and with underlying illnesses. Vaccination of low-risk individuals in the general population will be later, likely in the summer. A vaccine for children likely will not be available until even later.
While we all want a vaccine as soon as possible so that life can eventually return to what we remember as normal, it is reassuring that the highest standards of safety and efficacy are being applied and that federal support for the effort extends from research to testing to distribution.
Lots of challenges await us, but as the Chinese proverb states, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” We are now many steps into this journey, thanks to the dedicated and collaborative efforts of scientists, physicians and public health care professionals around the world.
William Petri is a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia. This was originally published on The Conversation and is reprinted with permission.